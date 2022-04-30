HydroBlox will hold a recycling event today at the soccer field across from its Meadville facility at 200 Mercer St.
The collection will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Accepted items include plastics, aluminum cans, metal cans, scrap metal, plastic bags, newspapers, magazines, cardboard and glass.
Plastic drink bottles should be separated from other forms of plastic. PVC plastic and vinyl siding will not be accepted.
All forms of recycled materials should be separated into their own bag.
• More information: Call (724) 719-2660 or visit hydroblox.com.