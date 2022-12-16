LINESVILLE –– On Saturday more than 1.75 million wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans in cemeteries across the United States as part of a National Wreaths Across America Day observance.
In Crawford County, 450 of those Christmas wreaths will be placed in Linesville Cemetery.
It will be the fifth year for the local observance sponsored by Linesville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7842.
Thelma Cornell, president of the auxiliary, said the post was contacted five years ago. Cornell said the actual ceremony of laying the wreaths will be at noon, but there will be a short ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m. with the color guard from the VFW Post and bagpipers performing.
Guest speaker will be Thomas Hanzes, former commander of the Pennsylvania VFW.
Cornell said the auxiliary gets a lot of help organizing the event from Kathy Brubaker, secretary of the Linesville Cemetery, as a big supporter in keeping everything together.
More than 450 volunteers will participate in the event.
Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 210 of Conneautville will help direct volunteers to graves where they will lay the wreaths.
Other volunteer groups include the color guards of Post 4582, Conneautville American Legion Post; Meadville VFW Post 2006 and the Linesville Legion Riders Number 462 as well as volunteers from Molded Fiber Glass Co., Allegheny College, Walmart, the 82nd Charlie’s Co. Re-enactors of Albion and others from across the region.
Because parking is limited at the cemetery, volunteers are asked to report to St. Philip Roman Catholic Church where buses will transport volunteers to the cemetery. Shuttle service starts at 10 a.m. and runs every 15 minutes. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather.
After the ceremony, buses will transport the volunteers back to the church.
The wreaths are shipped from the national organization’s headquarters in Maine.
Cornell said the purpose of Wreaths Across America is to “honor and remember the veterans.”
Each wreath costs $25 and funds are raised locally through donations and fundraising events, Cornell said.
National Wreaths Across America was started after someone saw wreaths placed on a veteran’s grave by a wreath maker who had great respect for the military. From there the effort grew and the national non-profit organization was formed and a National Wreath Across America Day was declared by the U.S. Senate for the third Saturday in December.
The local ceremony honoring and remembering the veterans will be live-streamed on the Linesville Cemetery Facebook page.
