Spring has sprung, even if Crawford County weather doesn’t always show it. The start of the season means warmer weather, the return of flowers and, for some people, the chance to do some spring cleaning.
Taking the time to clean out the house and get rid of some unwanted items is a common springtime activity. However, instead of throwing away those no-longer-desired possessions, why not donate them to a local charity?
The Meadville Tribune reached out to several local nonprofit groups to learn what they’re most in need of and the best way for people to donate to them.
CHAPS
Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program (CHAPS) provides a multitude of housing and homeless services to people in the county, helping folks in need find apartments or residences. Doing such requires furnishing a lot of household necessities.
“They often come with very little,” said Lynn McUmber, CHAPS executive director, of the clients the program helps.
Those household essentials are the things CHAPS wants for donations. Examples include cookware, beds-in-a-bag, basic kitchen utensils and appliances, paper towels and sweepers.
McUmber said CHAPS has little in the way of storage space, so it looks only for the most needed of items. If anyone wishes to help out CHAPS, but doesn’t have items to donate, the program also accepts Walmart gift cards to shop for necessities.
In addition, CHAPS also takes food donations for the meals it serves every weekend. Serving upward of 30 people per event, CHAPS looks for food items like meats that can be frozen, pastas, vegetables, coffee and soups.
Currently, McUmber said bedding and kitchen supplies are the most-needed items.
To donate to CHAPS, call (814) 333-2924 to arrange a donation. Those looking to donate to the housing side of things should ask for Sandy Farkas, while those looking to donate food should ask for Laurie Combs.
Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs
Similar to CHAPS, the Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs helps to provide housing for people in need through its homeless shelter and transitional living programs. As such, a lot of the same items are needed.
James Campbell, program coordinator for the coalition, said the group accepts “pretty much any household items.” These include beds-in-a-bag, towels, cleaning supplies and even furniture, though Campbell said donating furniture can be “hit and miss” depending on whether the group can take it.
Cleaning supplies are much appreciated due to the cost the coalition faces getting more.
“Every couple weeks, we probably have a couple hundred dollars in cleaning supplies,” he said.
However, the most-needed item currently are pots, pans and cereal bowls.
“I’m really lacking on bowls, and people donate a lot of plates, but they don’t donate a lot of bowls,” he said.
Campbell said donated items should be clean or gently used.
To donate, call (814) 337-4380 in order to make arrangements.
Women’s Services
Maintaining a shelter for women and their children in need demands a lot of supplies. As such, Women’s Services is open to taking a multitude of donated items.
Mary Ann Brown, a volunteer with the group, said Women’s Services accepts pillows, laundry baskets, laundry soap, umbrellas, sheets, towels, small kitchen appliances, cleaning supplies, paper products and diapers.
Donations can be made by directly bringing them to the shelter, located at 204 Spring St.
“All they would do is come to the front door, and we’re here 24 hours and we’ll answer the door and take any items you have,” she said.
If someone wishes to check whether Women’s Services can use a certain item, they can call ahead at (814) 724-4637.
Brown said the most-needed item currently are size five to six diapers. Not only are those utilized for children at the shelter, but Women’s Services also gives diapers out to mothers in need.
All donated items are either used at the shelter, or given to women leaving the shelter to help them out.
The Salvation Army
The Meadville Salvation Army is a popular place to make donations. The group accepts blankets, coats, hats and gloves in good condition, hygiene products, and unopened and unexpired food.
Michelle Miller, captain of the local Salvation Army, said while many people donate around Christmastime, summer is actually a period where they’re most in need. That is especially true in terms of food, as more people come to the Salvation Army then.
“Closer to May, people don’t think about people being hungry,” she said.
Most-desired food items include peanut butter, cereal, macaroni in a box, and boxed meals (such as Hamburger Helper).
Hygiene products are also in high demand, such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine products and toilet paper.
Donations can be dropped off Mondays through Fridays, during operating hours. The Meadville Salvation Army is located at 1087 Park Ave.
Center for Family Services
Operating a variety of programs, Center for Family Services is fairly broad in terms of what it can potentially accept as donations.
“Everything from hygiene products to clothing to food,” said Jason Nesbitt, the center’s executive director. “Pretty much any basic need that needs to be met, we supply.”
However, the center is limited on the amount of storage space it has. While the center’s thrift store, located at 213 W. Center St., is happy to accept gently used clothing and household items, it cannot take larger items such as furniture.
In terms of items most in need right now, Nesbitt said the center has been having trouble getting diapers in sizes three through six. However, the center would prefer receiving monetary donations at the moment.
“I think that’s going to be our biggest need until next winter,” he said.
The reason, he said, is because rising wages for the center’s clients aren’t enough to meet the cost of inflation. As such, people are getting enough money to get out of the poverty line, but not necessarily enough to get by on.
“I have a feeling in the near future we’re going to see working class, middle-of-the-road people unable to afford their necessities,” he said.
Financial donations can be mailed to the center. Donations can even be put toward specific causes, such as utility assistance, and the center will accommodate such requests.