LINESVILLE — Local fans of classic cars will get all they could want and more, while having the chance to support some good causes, this Saturday as the Corvette and Classic Car Cruise-In at Bair’s Corvettes makes its return.
The 16th iteration of the event will feature hundreds of vehicles driven in by enthusiasts far and wide.
“Last year, we had between 500 and 600 cars here,” said Brian Bair, owner of Bair’s Corvettes. “We get people coming in from the Pocono Mountains, from Cleveland, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Ohio.”
Of particular note, Bair said a Greenville-made 1963 Corvette coupe is expected to be among the vehicles present. He predicted it would be a “showstopper” of the day.
“When it fires up, it rocks the building,” he said.
A display from Molded Fiber Glass will also be present, the company having a major part in the history of the Corvette.
As Bair explained, the company’s founder, Robert Morrison, was the one to convince General Motors to make the Corvette out of fiberglass. That contribution earned him a spot in the Corvette Hall of Fame at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“Without Molded Fiber Glass convincing GM to make the Corvette out of fiberglass, in my opinion, they would not have a Corvette today,” Bair said.
The company will be bringing a 1954 Corvette and a C8, the latest generation of the vehicle, to the show.
There will be more than just Corvettes at the event. As the name implies, it’s open to all kinds of classic cars, and even other kinds of automobiles as well.
“We get them all,” Bair said. “We get every make and model, the vintage cars, even motorcycles are invited. We’ve had tractors here, we’ve had it all. Everything with a motor is welcome.”
Of course, all of this is also intended to benefit local nonprofits. Money raised at the event will be split between Hospice of Crawford County and Lakeland Valley Senior Center, with the groups doing various fundraising activities.
For example, Lakeland Valley will be raffling off a “Corvette quilt” made by the women at the senior center and adorned with various Corvette flags.
Regardless, the organizations are happy to receive the help.
“We just appreciate them putting this on every year and we appreciate the generosity,” said Mindy Haven, a member of the marketing department at Hospice of Crawford County.
Hospice uses the money gained for various purposes, including for its bereavement fund.
Lakeland is similarly thankful for the help, with the center’s manager Janet Wasserman calling the event one of the “biggest days” for the organization in terms of fundraising.
“It’s always been a great help to us,” she said. “We, being a nonprofit agency, we have to do fundraising throughout the year.”
Fundraising activities at the cruise-in include basket raffles — including one filled with Corvette memorabilia — as well as straight-up donations.
In addition to those two groups, the Linesville Rotary Club will be selling food as a fundraiser as well.
Over the years, Bair said the event has raised a lot of money for the groups it supports.
“Last year we had about 1,000 people, and so far out of the last 16 years, we’re climbing up on $40,000 donations we’ve raised,” he said.
Bair encourages anyone to come attend the cruise-in, even non-car fans. After all, while a vehicle enthusiast himself, the cars are not his favorite part of the event.
“The people coming in to socialize and visiting everybody, that’s the biggest thing I like,” he said.
The 16th annual Corvette and Classic Car Cruise-In will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bair’s Corvettes, 112 Franklin St., Linesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.