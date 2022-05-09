The Crawford County Historical Society will present guided tours of Greendale Cemetery on May 21, with tours starting at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the main gate.
The tour will tell the stories of some of the community's most prolific historical figures, from politicians to pioneers.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting crawfordhistorical.org or by calling (814) 724-6080. Cost is $10 for society members or $15 for nonmembers.
Parking is available along Greendale Street and Randolph Street. Attendees are asked not to block residential driveways or thruways within the cemetery.
Comfortable shoes are encouraged as some of the tour takes place on uneven pathways and grounds.