CONNEAUT LAKE — Going into its 15th year, it may be fair to say His Work His Way has become a familiar part of the Conneaut Lake community for its annual work week.
However, this year, the multi-denominational program is experiencing something special: a major jump in the number of volunteers taking part.
“We have a little over 60 in the field, and probably another 30 or 40 in the kitchen,” said Mike Krepps, president of the board for His Work His Way.
Comparatively, Krepps estimated volunteers last year came to 50 in the field and only 20 in the kitchen. In perhaps another sign the program is growing in popularity, Krepps said there has been an influx of donations to His Work His Way this year as well.
As an example, he said in April, the group spent between $6,000 and $7,000 in materials. What was normally a sizable expense was quickly covered by new donations.
“It did not take our bank account down at all,” he said. “It remained close to the same.”
His Work His Way brings together congregants from multiple churches in Crawford County and beyond. Every summer, the volunteers perform a number of projects to help residents with house projects, particularly targeting those who couldn’t do the work themselves, such as senior citizens, low-income residents and people with disabilities.
The projects range from installing handicap ramps and fixing roof tops, to power washing walkways and cleaning yards of debris. This year, the volunteers are helping out at 32 houses.
“If you think of a job somebody might have around their house, we’ve tackled it,” Krepps said.
All the while, the volunteers are happy to help, some even coming from far away to do so. Ivy Dancy is one of the volunteers taking part in His Work His Way this year, having done so since she was 12 years old. She is also a resident of Irwin, located down in Westmoreland County.
After getting into the activity through her grandmother, who does live in the Conneaut Lake area, there is one simple thing that keeps Dancy coming back and doing the long drive up to participate.
“The people,” she said. “Knowing we can help somebody and they can’t do it, and I can do it, it makes me want to do it.”
Dancy isn’t even the farthest attendee of His Work His Way. According to Krepps, one of the volunteers hails from Texas.
That isn’t to say the program doesn’t get a lot of more local help either. Cora Mozina, a Linesville resident, is among the volunteers alongside her husband and daughter.
“We just think it’s a really good way to give back to the community,” Mozina said.
John Sandau, of Hartstown and pastor of Lighthouse Community Church in Linesville, felt His Work His Way offered a great chance to get to know people, especially as the volunteers spanned multiple generations and from many churches.
“I think it’s fantastic,” he said. “It’s an awesome way to help people in the community who normally couldn’t afford the help.”
Helping feed the field volunteers are the kitchen volunteers, who make three meals a day for all of the workers. These can include sloppy joes, hotdogs, eggs in the morning and more.
Judy Groger of Harmonsburg is one of the kitchen volunteers. She said she most enjoys the camaraderie between the participants of the program.
For those interested in volunteering for His Work His Way in a future year, information is available at hisworkhisway.org. Donations can be made via mail to His Work His Way INC, PO Box BB, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.
