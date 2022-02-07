A partnership between cable and Internet company Armstrong and a Florida service-dog training organization is seeking local veterans to pair with canines to help with a variety of medical needs.
Healing Heroes is an initiative by Armstrong and nonprofit Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, based out of Williston, Florida, which provides service dogs to veterans living in areas serviced by Armstrong, which includes Crawford County. Originally launched in 2016 with the goal of pairing five veterans with dogs, the program has since expanded beyond its first goal to 15 dogs.
Currently the program has paired eight of those dogs, with seven more waiting for suitable applicants. Guardian Angels provides the training for each dog, with Armstrong funding the effort.
“It was no small amount,” said Adam Alexander, a general manager for Armstrong. “It was a good amount of money.”
According to Alexander, it cost around $22,000 per dog for training, or a total of more than $330,000 for all 15. Armstrong ran fundraisers to pay for the cost.
Alexander said that while the funding side of things took off compared to its original goal, Helping Heroes has run into issues finding recipients for the dogs. He said veterans are sometimes reluctant to reach out for help.
Mary Jo Brandt, chief operating officer for Guardian Angels, said the process for receiving a dog begins with a basic application. This is followed by a more detailed application, which is necessary to match the right dog with the right veteran.
This second application will ask the veterans about their current state of life, such as whether they’re attending school of any kind or the types of activities they might take part in. This allows Guardian Angels to train a dog to be used to the kinds of things they’ll experience once paired with their veteran.
“It’s a lot of prep to get the right dog to the right person,” she said.
Guardian Angels also will train the dog to respond to the veterans’ medical needs. The dogs can be prepared for a variety of situations, such as detecting low blood sugar for a diabetic person, or helping someone with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) stay calm.
In order to qualify, the applying veterans must have a permanent disability that is documented by a doctor. They must also be able to physically, cognitively and financially take care of their dog, such as committing to give them exercise and proper grooming.
Taking care of the dog in such a matter ensures they stick true to their original training.
“You can untrain a dog way faster than you can train a dog,” Brandt said.
Guardian Angels generally work with German shepherds, due to their quick maturation and strong work ethic, according to Brandt.
Toward the end of the process, the veteran will spend 10 days in Florida with their dog before taking them home, giving them time to get used to one another. Brandt said it isn’t uncommon for veterans experiencing difficulties to already see progress with their respective conditions during this 10-day period.
“We hear stories the next day of this is the first time they’ve slept through the night because of their service dog,” she said.
Such relief was certainly true in the case of Leon Heaton, one of the veterans who received a dog from Healing Heroes. Originally from Ohio and now living in Myrtle Beach, Heaton was drafted into the Vietnam War, serving in 1969 and 1970. He was wounded in action on July 4, 1970.
Following his experiences in the war, Heaton struggled with PTSD, telling the Tribune that he would typically only get an hour of sleep at night and would feel the need to patrol the perimeter of his house.
All of that changed when he applied to the Healing Heroes Program and received his dog, Carson.
“Second day I received him in Florida, I slept for four-and-a-half hours straight,” Heaton said. “First time in years.”
Carson is named after Carson Higgins, a young boy who died at the age of 12 from brain cancer. A foundation named in his honor raised money to give a service dog to a veteran through Healing Heroes.
Heaton said Carson has made a major change in his life and in helping him with his condition. He’s been able to stop attending psychotherapy or taking mental health medication due to the improvement from his dog.
Heaton strongly recommended any veteran suffering from a condition in which a service dog can help to get one if they can.
“If they want to change their life, get a Carson,” he said.
Any veteran interested in applying to the Healing Heroes program can do so by applying online at medicalservicedogs.org, or by calling or texting Guardian Angels at (352) 789-5016 or (800) 398-6102.