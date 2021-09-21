VERNON TOWNSHIP — A passionate group of 15 people, more than half wearing white masks featuring the phrase “I can’t breathe” in bright red letters, called on Crawford Central School Board to begin accepting mask exemption requests with no medical documentation from a health care provider.
“At what point do we notice that the cure is worse than the virus? At what point do we say enough is enough?” asked Monica Irwin of Cochranton, who has two children attending schools in the district. “We know you can’t disobey the mask order. We understand that. However, what we are asking is that you simply accept our exemption forms that are being provided you.”
Four audience members criticized the statewide mask mandate that has been in effect since Sept. 7 and supported what Ron Irwin of Cochranton called a “no-questions-asked medical exemption for masks.” About a half dozen more offered similar comments during an impromptu question-and-answer session with Superintendent Tom Washington that followed the public comment portion of the meeting. None of the 15 audience members expressed support for the mask mandate.
With them, the parents brought a variety of supporting documentation: studies they said demonstrated harmful effects on children of mask wearing; articles they said showed the mask mandate is legally invalid or that it allows for medical documentation without medical verification; and letters that documented, in emotional detail, the challenges of mask wearing for children in the district.
More than one speaker quoted letters from students in the district describing the widespread use of ineffective masks that are also worn improperly by their classmates.
And while the sloppy or improper use of masks by many students makes them ineffective, there are many mask wearers, particularly among the youngest students, who are being traumatized by the experience, the parents argued. Those students, they said, often can’t articulate the negative physical and emotional effects of wearing a mask all day at school. And there are some, one parent said, who are reluctant to say if they aren’t feeling well — they fear being quarantined if they do so.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks — including the cloth masks criticized by several audience members — are a safe and effective method of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
But for the audience members who addressed the board Monday, the solution to what they see as the mask mandate problem is simple.
“Masks should be a choice made by the students and their parents,” Monica Irwin told the board, expressing a sentiment heard from several speakers.
The audience members also shared skepticism regarding Washington’s explanation that the district had no choice but to require medical documentation for mask exemptions.
“If someone walks into this district and says that they have a medical condition, (the law) requires that we document that medical condition,” Washington said, explaining that the requirement for medical documentation exists independently of the recent mask mandate. “That is not new. That is not something that is foreign. That is how we handle all of our medically documented conditions.”
More than half of the audience members gathered outside the site of Monday’s meeting to speak with the Tribune afterwards. Citing Conneaut School District in particular as well as reports of varying practices across the state, they wanted to know why some districts appear to have loopholes that allow them to justify honoring exemption forms without medical documentation.
Conneaut Superintendent Jarrin Sperry confirmed late last week that exemption forms obtained by families from online sources with signatures from doctors who had never seen the students in question were still considered valid. The most popular such form has since been removed from the website of the Newmanstown doctor who was offering it.
Some school officials have argued that the mask mandate contains no specific requirement of supporting medical documentation and, depending on how it is interpreted, may even prohibit such a requirement. Washington, however, said that regardless of the mandate the requirement for such documentation exists elsewhere in state law.
Referring to Washington, Monica Irwin asked, “He’s saying they have to abide by these rules — then why aren’t the other school districts doing that?”
Irwin and others acknowledged that Washington had collected the various materials they submitted with their comments and had promised to distribute those materials to each of the board members, including President Jan Feleppa and members Melissa Burnett and Paula Jo Harakal, who were all absent from the meeting.
“We’re here today to unmask our children,” Irwin said as a few drops of rain fell from an overcast sky. “We’ll be back next week.”
Around her, about eight opponents of the mask mandate agreed that they would continue to work to see the mask mandate lifted. One thing they won’t be doing any time soon, however, is having their children who are eligible vaccinated. Their children have not been vaccinated, every member of the group confirmed, and won’t be vaccinated for some time, if at all.
