GREENVILLE — The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Greenville is the beneficiary of a $8.9 million loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) aimed at improving water quality.
The loan, which was announced in a release from Rep. Parke Wentling, R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer, will be used for various water quality improvements in the Mercer County borough. These include replacing 25,600 feet of leaded-joint, cast-iron pipe with polyvinyl chloride mains; approximately 275 service connections, including some known or suspected to contain lead; and associated fire hydrants, valves and other appurtenances.
In addition, the Hadley Road booster station will be entirely reconstructed and relocated.