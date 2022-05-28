Greendale Cemetery’s famed rhododendron flowers have started to bloom, and are expected to hit their peak just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Greendale Superintendent Patrick Groover told The Meadville Tribune on Thursday that the flowers had started blooming earlier in the week.
“They’re about 75 percent right now, but I’d say they’d be in full bloom for Memorial Day,” he said.
The flowers are expected to be blooming for another two weeks or so before they vanish for another year.
While only around for a relatively short amount of time, they’re a major attraction to the cemetery, usually drawing hundreds of visitors every year.
Already, Groover said people have begun driving through the cemetery, and visitation is expected to intensify during the weekend.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s a lot of hard work, but very exciting, and it’s really nice to see all the cars up here and everyone enjoying the work that I do.”
This is Groover’s first rhododendron bloom at Greendale since he became the cemetery’s superintendent last year. He’s helped with two other groundskeepers, and he said he couldn’t “do this job without my crew.”
The cemetery has around 1,000 rhododendrons total, including azaleas, a subgenera of rhododendrons. The plants were first seeded at the cemetery grounds in 1875 by then-Superintendent Herman Munz.
And this year, there will be more of those flowers than last summer.
“We didn’t have any die (since last year),” Groover said, “but we planted a few already this year.”
Greendale Cemetery is open from dawn to dusk every day, including on weekends and on Memorial Day. Asked if he had any advice for cemetery visitors, Groover kept his thoughts succinct.
“Enjoy yourself, but drive slowly,” he said.
Greendale Cemetery is located at 700 Randolph St.
