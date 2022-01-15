This year's Great Blessing of Waters in Edinboro and Meadville will take place this month by Father Daniel Mathewson of Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church.
Orthodox Christianity teaches that the Great Blessing of Waters on the Feast of Theophany (Epiphany) on Jan. 6 actually changes the nature of the water, and that water so blessed is no longer corruptible, but remains fresh for many years.
Edinboro Lake at Mike Onda Beach will be blessed on Jan. 16 at 1:30 p.m. and French Creek at Bicentennial Park will be blessed on Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Both blessings are open to the public.
Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church is a Christian community in the village of Crossingville in Edinboro, serving believers in northwestern Pennsylvania and the only Orthodox church in Crawford County. It was founded in 1921 by Slovak farming families, and today is a growing and multi-ethnic community made up of both cradle and convert Orthodox Christians. It is a parish of the Orthodox Christian Faith, which was established by the Apostles on the day of Holy Pentecost in the Year 33 AD. It is a member of the Archdiocese of Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania of the Orthodox Church in America.
• More information: Visit orthodoxcrossingville.org or call (814) 734-3801.