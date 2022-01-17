A state grant will help the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County (EPACC) conduct an environmental assessment at a former lumber yard in Meadville.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has approved a $13,586 grant to EPACC through its Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP).
The EPACC is assisting the Crawford County Historical Society in conducting the assessment of the site — the former Race Street Lumber Co. location at 245 Race St. The assessment is a necessary part of the process that will allow the historical society to acquire and redevelop the 6.64-acre property.
“These environmental assessments are done to ensure there are no harmful chemicals or other hazardous materials on site that need to be addressed,” Secretary Dennis Davin of the DCED said in making the announcement. “This assessment is a great early step towards getting this land redeveloped and back into productive use for the community.”
The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to help cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, returning blighted land into productive reuse.
Jim Becker, executive director of EPACC, said the environmental assessment will be done this year.
The Crawford County Historical Society is being offered the property and its buildings as a potential donation, Joshua Sherretts, the society’s president, told the Tribune. Prior to being the Race Street Lumber Co. location, the property was the site of Meadville Pennsylvania Distilling Co., a liquor manufacturer, he said.
If the donation moves forward and is accepted by the society, the property potentially could become a museum complex for larger displays of the society’s collections and tourism center, according to Sherretts.
