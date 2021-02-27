The second consecutive cancellation of the Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration provides a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over –– as much as we might be ready for it to be over.
The announcement from organizers on Friday came 50 weeks after the 2020 edition of the parade was canceled just as the effects of the pandemic were beginning to be felt.
Last year, the parade cancellation came after the completion of the Grand Leprechaun contest, a competitive fund-raising competition between area nonprofits in which representatives campaign against each other to win votes that can be bought for $1 at about a dozen downtown locations.
This year, both the parade and the Grand Leprechaun contest have been canceled.
“Although we are very aware that many fundraisers are taking place virtually this year, please understand that this is not the spirit in which our contest is intended,” event organizer Eileen Mullen said in a statement. “The real spirit of the Grand Leprechaun contest was, and continues to be, to promote foot traffic in our downtown stores and local businesses while raising both awareness and money for our local charities, nonprofits and agencies.”
Dawnmel Grove’s campaign for Grand Leprechaun in 2020 raised nearly $11,000 for the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute’s drive to purchase a new linear accelerator for cancer treatments. Overall, nearly $20,000 went to six Crawford County-based nonprofits. Since 2008, the contest has raised nearly $260,000 for local organizations, according to Andy Walker, who serves on the organizing committee for the events.
The cancellation not only affects local nonprofits and businesses, according to Walker, but community traditions as well.
“To me, it’s the first rite of spring,” he said. “It’s right on the edge (of spring), but it’s always the first time I see lots of friends and neighbors after the season of darkness. I will miss that opportunity.”
For longtime parade participants like Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, some traditions must continue. As mayor of Meadville almost 10 years ago, Soff began a pre-parade tradition in which a group of elected officials and friends wearing traditional Gaelic and Celtic garb walk from Diamond Park to Mannino Italian Garden for a feast.
“I can tell you that as saddened as I am that the annual Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration may have to be postponed for a year, it will not dampen the kilt-wearer’s spirit,” Soff said. “My sense is that COVID-19 cannot stop kilt wearing from occurring.”
With Mannino currently not offering dine-in service, additional adaptations to the tradition will likely be necessary.
“Kilts will be worn,” Soff said. “I’m just not sure where and when.”
Mullen encouraged others to carry on with the spirit of the event as well, even if there is no formal version of the highly informal parade.
“This year, instead of gathering on Chestnut Street to watch our community members in the ‘WEARing of the green,’ we’d like to challenge everyone on Saturday, March 13, to a day of ‘SPENDing of the green,’” Mullen wrote. “We encourage you to wear your greenest shamrock mask and support our town, shopping locally, eating locally, ordering takeout locally all while safely celebrating the upcoming spring!”
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.