JAMESTOWN — With more than 10 percent of its total students and staff having tested positive for COVID 19, Jamestown Junior Senior High School has closed the building through early next week; however, Jamestown Elementary School remains open.
Jamestown Junior Senior High School was closed Wednesday and will remain closed through Tuesday, according to announcements on the school district's website and Facebook page.
All junior and senior high students are required to participate in virtual instruction. All students have been provided with the equipment to do so.
Students attending the Mercer County Career Center should continue to do so. Transportation from Jamestown Junior Senior High School will be provided.
In-person instruction at the high school is scheduled to resume next Wednesday, according to Tracy Reiser, Jamestown's superintendent.
"We had 27 total positive cases among students and staff as of Tuesday with others (having test results) pending and a few more in quarantine as well," she told the Tribune.
The junior senior high school has a total population of 245 — about 210 students and another 35 staff members.
Reiser said the district contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday about the number of cases at its junior senior high school. The department said the school had to be shut down for seven days.
Due to the closure, all Jamestown Junior Senior High athletic events and afterschool activities have been canceled through Tuesday, Reiser said.
The district also made arrangements for students in need of food during the closure to pick up a five-day meal kit today between noon and 2 p.m. at the high school cafeteria door.
