WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Starting next week, the Crawford County Fairgrounds near Meadville will host another two-week round of free COVID-19 testing.
The Crawford County Board of Commissioners said free drive-thu testing begins Tuesday following assistance from the Governor's Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Testing next week is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Additional testing is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 24 through 28.
All testing will be completed at the fairgrounds in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville. All traffic will enter Gate 1 located at 13291 Dickson Road and then exit through Gate 2.
The county is partnering with the Department of Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, its testing agency, to provide the service. Up to 450 people can be tested per day at the site.
The idea is to take the coronavirus testing burden off area medical facilities in both Meadville and Titusville.
"Vernon Express Care (Meadville Medical Center's urgent care center) is having a hard time being an urgent care center to handle minor things like a sprained knee or wrist because of all the testing," Eric Henry, chairman of the county commissioners, said Wednesday.
People also are going to the emergency rooms at Meadville and Titusville hospitals for COVID testing, according to the commissioners.
"That's not what we want," Henry said of the hospitals. "We want to take the burden off them."
Commissioner Christopher Soff was tested for COVID in late December. Testing demand was so extreme at MMC's urgent care center, he said, that he was required to wait in his car for three hours just to be called in to fill out paperwork for a test.
"At the time I was called in (to the building), staff was telling people it was now a five-hour wait," Soff said. "They were moving as quickly as they could, but couldn't keep up" with demand.
Having a negative COVID test often is important for students to return to college or workers to be able to return to the job, according to commissioners.
"Also, what if the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) adds in a change due to variation — so we're very concerned," Henry said.
Commissioners wanted to get another round of free testing in the county due to the rise in demand during the Christmas holiday period. They said they appreciated the efforts of the state and Michael Ferritto of the Governor's Office in Erie in coordinating testing once again at the fairgrounds.
This will be the fourth round of free COVID testing at the fairgrounds since January 2021.
Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be offered. A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for COVID-19 is a molecular test that analyzes an upper respiratory specimen. The test determines if genetic material of SARSCoV- 2, the virus that causes COVID, is present. Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis.
AMI laboratories will provide PCR testing at no charge to residents via a drive-thru testing site. AMI will need persons to have some form of identification at the time of testing to assist in the operation.
AMI laboratories will provide instructions on how test results will be provided.
