French Creek could remain within flood action stage — the height at which there is a risk of flooding — for the rest of the week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Brian Mitchell, who is with the Cleveland branch of the service, said water levels may not drop down to non-flooding height until Sunday at the earliest. Action stage for French Creek are heights between 11 and 14 feet.
Following on the heels of floods which occurred Friday and Saturday, Mitchell said there is the potential for another flood occurring around French Creek on Wednesday. Rainfall is predicted to hit Crawford County starting around 1 a.m. Tuesday and lasting for 24 hours.
“We’re expecting some rain to come into the area tomorrow, but it may be into Wednesday where it all runs off into French Creek,” Mitchell told the Tribune on Monday.
Rainfall is predicted to amount to anywhere between half-an-inch to 1 inch. The exact amount of rain dropped may depend on the area of the county — with the southeast getting hit worse than the northwest — as well as whether any thunderstorms form.
“A thunderstorm is capable of dropping a little more rain in a shorter period of time,” Mitchell said.
As of 3:15 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service showed French Creek’s water level at 12.47 feet, with the height dropping throughout the day. Projections show the water levels hovering just above 11 feet today before rising again due to the rain, with a predicted crest of 14.3 feet occurring on Wednesday.
Mitchell said should a flood occur, it will likely be around midday Wednesday. He said the water might reach levels close to what was seen on Saturday, which had a crest of 14.83 feet.
On the positive side, however, Mitchell said ice jams on the creek were appearing to be breaking up and moving downstream, becoming less of an issue for flooding.
Further, snowfall is predicted in the forecast for Thursday following the rain. However, temperatures will stay low after this bout of snow through Feb. 28, with no sudden melt-off predicted to contribute to another flood.
Monday saw the reopening of one county road which was previously closed by flooding. Little Cooley Road, which had been closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township, was removed from the list of closed roads by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in a 10:30 a.m. update.
With the update, there are only five roads closed by PennDOT in the county. They consist of:
• Miller Station Road — Closed from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road in Rockdale Township.
• Wilson Shute Road — Closed from Mercer Pike to Route 322 in West Mead Township.
• Main Street — Closed from Mill Road in Greenwood Township to Johnson Road in Union Township.
• Townhall Road — Closed from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Route 285 in Fairfield Township.
• Route 19 — Closed from Route 285 to Eagle Crest Manor in Union Township.