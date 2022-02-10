TITUSVILLE — The engine on a freight train derailed while traveling through Titusville on Thursday, blocking traffic until it could be moved though resulting in no injuries or major damage.
The engine, which was hauling nine cars, derailed at around 1:15 p.m. as it was traveling near South Franklin and South Martin streets. According to Troy Frazier, assistant chief of Titusville Fire Department, the engine was about 2 feet off the tracks but remained standing.
Frazier said the train is owned by CSX Transportation, a major train company in the eastern U.S. The derailment, according to Frazier based off train officials at the scene, was due to the train traveling at excessive speeds in an attempt to push away snow in its path.