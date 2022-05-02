As the weather starts warming and more people are staying outside, some people might get bitten by ticks.
Fortunately, free testing of ticks is available for all Pennsylvania residents.
During a press conference on a tick study held Tuesday at Allegheny College, Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks reminded attendees that tick testing is available through the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab.
“That is the first step in correct treatment for tick-related diseases,” Brooks said of the testing. “It’s important to know what disease that tick tested for.”
The testing can tell whether the submitted ticks carried any diseases such as Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
Anyone who has been bitten by a tick should remove the bug and place it inside a sealed plastic bag. After doing so, they can visit the lab’s website, ticklab.org, for mailing instructions and mail the tick to the lab.
Results will be available within two to three business days. The testing is done at no charge to the person submitting the tick.
The free testing program is offered thanks to a partnership between the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.