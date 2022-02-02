TITUSVILLE — Here’s some history on Four Chaplains Day, which is Thursday.
On Jan. 23, 1943, the USAT Dorchester left New York City en route to Greenland with 900 onboard as part of a three ship convoy escorted by Coast Guard Cutters Tampa, Escanaba and Comanche.
On Feb. 3, the ship was torpedoed by a German submarine in the North Atlantic, only 150 miles from it destination.
Most of the men were seasick because of the bad weather. The German sub fired a torpedo striking the ship in the stern. The torpedo hit the boiler room, destroying the ship’s electrical supply and releasing suffocating clouds of steam and ammonia gas.
Because security reasons prevented the use of distress flares, escort vessels, still close enough to assist, pushed on into the darkness, unaware that the Dorchester was sinking.
As the ship was sinking, the four Army chaplains — George Fox (Methodist), Alexander Goode (rabbi), Clark Poling (Dutch Reformed), and John Washington (Roman Catholic) — helped hand out life jackets.
When the supply ended, they took off their life jackets and gave theirs to others.
When last seen, as the ship was sinking they were standing together on the deck, with arms linked together leading the men in prayer.
Here are other important dates in February, which is Black History Month:
• Feb. 4: USO Birthday
• Feb. 14: National Salute to Veteran Patients
• Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day
• Feb. 19: Coast Guard Reserve Birthday
• Feb. 21: Presidents Day
• • •
All veterans who served in eligible locations should complete the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry.
Participation in the registry is very important as it will allow the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to track burn pit exposure and draw inferences regarding associated adverse health effects.
Exposure to burn pits may be associated with respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).
The VA recently added asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis as presumptive conditions related to particulate matter exposure.
The VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) encourages anyone who has not already filed a claim for these conditions, or had their medical records or any previous claims recently reviewed, to reach out to an accredited service officer for assistance.
• • •
Here is this week’s prisoner of war and missing in action update:
• Navy Shipfitter 1st Class Charles F. Perdue, 32, of Salisbury, Maryland, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. He will be buried May 16 in Lancaster, California.
• Army Pfc. Bill Morrison, 29, of Birmingham, Alabama, was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Nov. 8, 1944, after his unit was engaged in battle with German forces in the Raffelsbrand sector of the Hürtgen Forest in Germany. Morrison will be buried in Spanish Fort, Alabama. The date has yet to be determined.
• Army Sgt. Roy C. Delauter, 21, was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Interment services are pending
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.