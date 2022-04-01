The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival is set for a comeback this year, and four area students will help make that happen.
After being canceled in 2020 and done in a virtual format in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will be held fully in-person starting next Wednesday and running through April 9 at Kalahari Resort in the Poconos. Students from across Pennsylvania will gather to perform in either the All-State chorus, orchestra, concert band, wind ensemble, jazz ensemble or vocal jazz ensemble.
The four area students attending, who qualified via auditions, represent three high schools in Crawford County and span across two school districts.
Maplewood Junior- Senior High School
Junior Zack Leonhart will take his tenor saxophone skills to the All-State Wind Ensemble this year. This is the second time he has qualified for the festival, having previously done so last year.
However, things are all the sweeter this time around, as the festival is being performed in-person this year. Even auditions to attend were done remotely.
“Last year, it was a little different because it was virtual, so you couldn’t really look at your competition,” Leonhart said.
As such, he’s really looking forward to being able to attend this year and perform in-person.
Leonhart first got interested in music in fifth grade, and while the alto saxophone is his main instrument, he plays a wider variety of instruments as well.
Qualifying two years in a row is something which Leonhart said fills him with confidence in his ability to play. As to why he thinks he was picked for the festival, his answer is simple but poignant.
“Just a lot of repetition and practicing,” he said. “My band director always said repetition was the best form of practice.”
Meadville Area Senior High School
Taking part in the All-State Orchestra is senior Emma Landefeld, who will be making her All-State Festival debut with her clarinet.
For Landefeld, qualifying this year is something of a dream come true.
“I’ve been trying to do that since sophomore year when I was able to do PMEA,” she said. “So when I went on the website and saw that I made the All-State Festival, I was beyond thrilled and excited.”
Landefeld has been interested in music since she was in fourth grade, but became more serious about pursuing it in ninth grade. She said she practices “constantly,” including taking lessons with her English teacher, Jenna Diorio.
She also comes from a musical line, as both of her parents also are musicians.
The clarinet is a true musical love for Landefeld, and she greatly enjoys the sound the woodwind makes.
“I love the tone of the clarinet,” she said. “I think it’s just gorgeous, and I love listening to it and I love playing it.”
She also greatly enjoys making music in a group, something she’ll have plenty of time to do at the festival. In those moments, according to her, it becomes less about competition and more about making art.
Cochranton Junior- Senior High School
Cochranton is the only one of the area high schools to have not just one, but two student musicians who qualified for the All-State Festival.
Juniors Kyran Miller and Spencer Freysinger will both be lending their vocal talents to the All-State Chorus. Both previously qualified last year, but it will be their first time physically attending the festival.
When asked how she felt qualifying to attend, Miller did not mince words.
“Absolutely amazing and I’m super excited,” she said.
While she qualified last year, Miller said she felt she had boosted her confidence in her singing compared to the 2021 and was “more into the experience.”
She got into singing through elementary school choir in fourth grade and has been carrying a tune every since. Her enjoyment of music has only been amplified through her experience with PMEA.
“I love it and especially with all of this PMEA stuff,” she said. “I’ve gotten the opportunity to meet several new people and be introduced to several new styles of music.”
Freysinger, meanwhile, said he spent “countless hours” working on his musical technique in order to qualify for the second time. For all that effort, he’s “very happy” to make it two years in a row.
He’s been singing for so long, he can’t get an exact time, just since he was “very little.” Performing with a group of people is perhaps the biggest thrill.
“I love the big sound and having people around me do that same thing,” he said.
As such, he is equal parts excited for both the “awesome songs” he’ll get to perform, but also the chance to meet new people at the festival.
“I’m probably most excited for the companionship and friendship within the group,” he said.