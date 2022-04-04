When former Saegertown resident Amanda Howett was hired as the athletic director for Penn State Shenango, she perhaps thought it was a big step for a young woman. As it turns out, Forbes magazine thought the same.
The 25-year-old was named to the business magazine’s 30 Under 30 for 2022. The 30 Under 30 is an annual feature Forbes puts out listing young people who have made a major impact in their field. It features various categories such as health care, venture capital, science and, in Howett’s case, sports.
For Howett, who grew up in Saegertown until middle school and later returned after high school, making the list is an achievement she is still coming to terms with.
“Even to this day it feels unbelievable,” she said.
So unbelievable, in fact, that she almost dismissed the email saying she won as some kind of spam.
However, win she did with the help of a still-anonymous nomination made in October. It came after Howett had been working as the athletic director for less than a year, having been hired for the role in January 2021.
Getting the job was itself a surprise. Howett was working on her doctorate at Slippery Rock University at the time, when a former professor told her about the job posting. Still being in school, she was incredulous to the prospect.
“Oh, an athletic director?” Howett recalled saying. “I’m not qualified to be an athletic director yet.”
To her surprise, Howett was called back for additional rounds of interviews. While she wasn’t getting her hopes up — she had gone through 26 job interviews in 2020 without landing a position — she kept advancing.
Finally the day came when she was told she got the role. In what appears to be a running theme, Howett met the announcement with a dubious mood.
“My first question to my supervisor was ‘Are you sure?’” she said.
However, it is a role she has succeeded in. When she first got to Penn State Shenango, the school located in Sharon only had two athletic programs, those being men’s basketball and women’s volleyball, and was preparing to roll out a third.
Now, thanks in no small part to Howett’s leadership, the school is now up to four sports programs and is preparing a fifth.
In her own words, Howett’s job requires her to do “pretty much everything” as it relates to athletics at Penn State Shenango. She manages hiring, prepares the budget, runs social media pages, coordinates with the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and meets with officials from the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA). She is also involved in a few committees on campus, including one about food for students.
While certainly a busy position, it has been the fulfillment of a longtime desire.
“I’ve always wanted to stay in college athletics,” she said.
Growing up in Saegertown, Howett moved to the Andover, Ohio, area in middle school, just across the border from Crawford County. She was a softball player growing up.
She moved back to Saegertown following high school graduation. She went to Slippery Rock University for college, studying sports management and communications. After that, she got her masters from West Virginia University in sports management, which led to her doctorate studies at Slippery Rock before she got the athletic director position.
Even with her having a full-time career in the world of athletics, Howett said she plans to finish her doctorate studies. In fact, she’s hoping her being named to the 30 Over 30 isn’t the highest point of her career.
“I don’t want to stay stagnant,” she said. “This award has really pushed me into a lot of positions and given me a lot of opportunity which I’m extremely thankful for.”
Howett hopes to see the growth of athletics at Penn State Shenango continue to grow. Just as she hopes she herself continues to grow moving forward.
“I don’t want this to be my peak,” she said. “I want there to be more after this.”