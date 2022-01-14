Each year, for nearly two decades, the annual Holiday Program at the Full Spectrum Center in Meadville has been a fundraiser for the Food Pantry of the Center for Family Services.
Despite the challenge of not being able to open to the public for an in-person gathering, this event raised $7,700 through donations from current and former students and all those who enjoyed the recorded program via the Full Spectrum Center website.
The Center for Family Services (CFS) will use this donation to help provide food, clothing and security for those in Crawford County. The CFS also provides counseling for homeowners, parenting education, reintegration programs for those who have been incarcerated, rental and housing assistance, and other services which help families meet their most basic needs.
The Full Spectrum Center was founded in the early 1990s by Sandra Barnard. It provides an environment in which adults, from all walks of life, can experience positive inner transformation and spiritual growth.