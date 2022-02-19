Rising water levels brought on by a mixture of melted snow, ice jams and rainfall led to three water rescues from stranded vehicles and multiple road closures in Crawford County on Friday, though with little other major damage and no reported injuries.
Allen Clark, emergency management agency coordinator for Crawford County, said two rescues from vehicles took place in the Cochranton area and one in the Cambridge Springs area. Clark stressed the importance of people avoiding driving on closed roads or getting near standing water, as it can be hard to judge how deep the water is or if there are any hazards under the surface.
“We’ve been saying all week ‘do not drive, do not walk, do not ride your motorcycle through standing water,’” Clark said.
The Cambridge Springs area rescue occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Miller Station Road. According to Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Chief Kenny Zilhaver, someone had moved warning barriers placed on the road so drivers couldn’t read the wording, leading to a woman driving into the flooded section of road.
Zilhaver said the woman was driving a white SUV and had her children with her in the vehicle. In addition to Cambridge Springs, firefighters from the Venango and Edinboro departments responded, as did the Crawford County SCUBA team. Responders were able to retrieve the woman and her children from the vehicle safely.
“We were able to get the people out, but the vehicle was too far into the water and no towing company would come and remove it, so it had to stay,” Zilhaver said.
Firefighters were able to locate the moved barriers and put them back in place. Zilhaver said he anticipates Miller Station Road may be closed for “several days.”
Both of the Cochranton vehicle rescues occurred on the same road and in the same patch of water, according to Cochranton EMS Chief Dan Breese. Flooding on Route 173 led to the stranding of two vehicles, one taking place around 6 a.m., the other at 10:20 a.m.
In the case of the former, Cochranton Assistant Fire Chief Shane Neff said high water warning signs had been put in place but the road had not yet been closed. A man driving a sedan-style vehicle drove into the pooled water, which Neff estimated to be about a foot to a foot-and-a-half in depth, causing the vehicle to stall.
Towing vehicles from Leonard’s Towing was able to pull the vehicle out while the man was extricated safely and with no injuries.
The second rescue occurred after the road had closed. According to Breese, the man who was rescued was driving a white delivery van for a company based out of Ohio.
“That vehicle went by the massive road closed signs that PennDOT had set up and thought he knew better than the state knew about it, and he drove out and his vehicle became disabled,” Breese said.
Breese estimated the water levels at around 18 to 20 inches where the van became stuck. Cochranton was able to rescue the man with the help of the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department, whose fire engine had higher clearance off the ground. This enabled the vehicle to drive out to where the man was stranded, and he was able to climb out of the van’s window and onto the engine to safety.
Leonard’s Towing once more retrieved the stranded vehicle, which was transported away on a flatbed truck due to being disabled by the water. Breese said a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was also on scene but did not know if the driver had been cited.
State police did not have information about the incident to release when contacted later.
In addition to the three vehicle rescues, Clark said there was a rescue from a home in the Hydetown area. Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Eric Nikolaison was unavailable for information.
While creating the need for rescues, Clark said Crawford County Public Safety has received no reports of significant damage caused by the rain, though mentioned a few county residents had flooded basements.
Cold weather helps
In fact, cold weather may have spared the county from greater damage. Clark said reports from the National Weather Service indicate French Creek has crested in terms of its water levels ahead of projections with signs of a slow decrease. Clark said previous predictions by the weather service indicated the creek was not supposed to crest until around 1 p.m. today.
According to data released by the National Weather Service, French Creek’s water level reached 13.5 feet at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. However, water levels never reached much higher than that, going up to 13.53 feet at 2 p.m. and staying at that level until 4:30 p.m., when it started to go down.
Clark said it appeared the freezing temperatures had slowed the runoff into the creek, stopping it from rising much higher.
Still, Clark said another warm-up in temperatures is predicted for Sunday through Tuesday, which could lead to more melted snow and ice jams. While no alerts have been issued yet, Clark said Public Safety will be watching out for them.
Meadville saw some of the flood which occurred Friday, including Rogers Ferry Road, South Main Street around Clark Road, and in some areas on Columbia Avenue. However, City Manager Maryann Menanno said all roads were reopened by noon.
In terms of addressing the snowfall, Menanno said salt trucks were brought in around 11 p.m. Thursday, with city road workers coming in early Friday to clear the streets. Menanno reported no issues clearing the snow, saying it was “nothing like we’ve seen the past couple weeks.”
Menanno said the city will continue monitoring the creek levels. While one ice jam formed in French Creek around Wilson Shute Road, Menanno said it eventually broke free before it piled up too much.
She advised residents to watch the city’s Facebook page for any updates on road closures or any other flooding warnings.