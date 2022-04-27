Crawford and Mercer are among six counties which will be examined as part of a first-of-its-kind tick mitigation study happening across Pennsylvania.
The study was announced during a press conference at Allegheny College on Tuesday. The college is partnering with the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab, the largest tick lab in the state. The lab is housed at East Stroudsburg University, located in Monroe County in the eastern part of the state.
Present at the conference was Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks, who secured $1 million in funding for the study through the state budget. Brooks, whose 50th District includes all of Crawford County, described the tick situation in Pennsylvania as a “crisis.”
“Pennsylvania is the number one state for Lyme disease, and the top demographic that it’s impacting is children,” she said. “Left untreated or treated incorrectly, that leads to neurological damage, as well as mobility issues and other severe health issues.”
Brooks characterized the study as a way for the state to be more “aggressive” in combating its tick problems.
The study, as detailed by Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab Director Nicole Chinnici, will revolve around the vaccination of small mammals, mainly white-footed mice, and its effectiveness in reducing tick populations. The study will take place in Crawford, Mercer, Bucks, Lehigh, Monroe and Pike counties.
Chinnici said small mammals transmit the majority of tick-borne illnesses to tick populations, hence why they’re the focus of the study.
A total of 12 sites in each county will be examined as part of the study. The sites will consist of four school ground properties, four community and/or state park locations and four residential properties. Pymatuning State Park, Roche Park, ball fields in Conneaut Lake and areas around the college are some of the locations in Crawford County that will be studied, while locations in Mercer County include Buhl Park, Lake Latonka and Maurice K. Goddard State Park.
Researchers will perform three-day studies at each site every 12 weeks, beginning with a drag of corduroy cloth in order to pick up ticks and learn how dense the insect’s population is in that location. After that, researchers will place small mammal traps, with captured animals having their blood sampled, collecting of all their ticks and tagging them before releasing them back into the wild.
“No mammals will be hurt in the process,” Chinnici said.
After the three days are up, researches will deploy the vaccine in some of the sites. Sites not receiving the vaccine will act as a control group to compare to the affected areas.
Food pellets placed into bait stations will be pre-treated with the vaccine. These stations are low to the ground and have an entrance on the underside, meaning only small mammals will be able to get inside. By eating the pellets, the animals become vaccinated against ticks.
Chinnici said these bait stations will not lure additional mice to the examined areas.
The vaccine works by affecting the saliva of a tick whenever it bites into a vaccinated animal, and is similar to treatments given to pets to ward off fleas and ticks. Chinnici said the vaccine cements the saliva of the tick, and causes them to fall off. The insect will either die or be prevented from advancing through its lifecycle afterward.
There will be two bait stations per acre, and the stations work on a timer to make pellets available every two weeks. They will be refilled by researchers throughout the study, which is expected to take several years.
“The goal will be to do this study for three to five years, and three to five years is significant because our tick population survives for about two-and-a-half years as well as the mice population,” Chinnici said. “So to be able to see statistical changes in our infection rates, we need to see those life cycles in that generation through.”
It is hoped the vaccine will reduce tick populations, thus further reducing the amount of diseases transmitted by the insects.
The vaccine was developed by US BIOLOGIC, a company based in Memphis, Tenn.
Chinnici said the study is the first-ever tick mitigation study of its kind in both Pennsylvania and the United States. She said the study was five years in the making to get set up.
Caryl Waggett, global health studies professor at Allegheny, said most of the testing will take place at Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab. However, the college will serve as an “outpost” for the study, with a lab of its own, and professors and student interns will take part in the research.