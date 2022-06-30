It’s only a few days until Americans celebrate Independence Day, and firework retailers are eagerly awaiting the explosion in sales.
Brian Lipps, who operates the TNT Fireworks tent located in the parking lot of the Vernon Township Walmart, said the last three days before July 4 are typically the busiest in the industry, with three-fourths of his stock usually selling during that timeframe.
“Last year, July 3, we were literally running out of everything,” said Lipps, who is in his 10th year as a summer fireworks retailer.
John Kaliszewski, owner and vice president of sales and marketing for Big Woodie’s Fireworks in Erie County, expressed similar sentiments. Kaliszewski said while sales have been “a little better than expected” so far, he believes his stores will get “totally killed” starting midday Friday as everyone rushes out to get fireworks.
As such, Kaliszewski recommended anyone with a particular firework in mind for their celebrations to get out shopping sooner rather than later, as some products may be out of stock amidst the rush.
This is made all the more difficult due to supply chain issues plaguing many industries right now. Kaliszewski said his stores ran out of bottle rockets last July and haven’t been able to get them back in stock since.
For Lipps, the supply he has now is usually what he’s getting for the year.
“This is all we get,” he said. “Sometimes we get a reorder.”
What he gets is largely a lot of returning favorites, as well as four or five new items each year. One of those new additions is the most expensive package Lipps has available, a grand finale pack that costs $399.99.
While looking forward to the expected rush, Lipps does have some concerns that inflation may bite into profits this year. With everything being more expensive, people might have less they’re willing to spend on fireworks.
Not even the festive explosives themselves could escape the cost increases. Kaliszewski said that older items held over from previous years have not been affected by inflation, but newly ordered items have seen a major increase in shipping costs that has led them to getting a higher price on store shelves.
“Some of the new stock that has come in, we’ve had to price accordingly, and that’s been in the range of 50 percent increases in some cases,” he said.
Kaliszewski said some items have seen a more-than-triple raise in the cost of transporting them, while the actual manufacturing hasn’t been nearly as affected.
Still, the retailers have high hopes for the coming season, even as they wait to see how the changed economy plays into sales.
To help out his customers, Lipps writes up description cards that he puts over each group of fireworks, describing what they do and giving shoppers an idea of how they operate.
For his own personal recommendation, he suggests the Centennial.
“It’s as big effects as some of our $50 or $80 items, but it’s just $24,” he said.
For Kaliszewski’s customers, the most popular products are his line of Excalibur mortars. However, his personal favorite firework is called Marine Life.
“It’s a 500-gram cake,” he said. “You light one fuse and you get 30 seconds of craziness.”
He also strongly recommended people celebrating with fireworks to pay attention when it comes to safety. This is especially true with anyone getting aerial fireworks, which he said have gone up in popularity since they were legalized in Pennsylvania in 2017, leading to many first-time buyers trying them out.
“Distance is your friend,” he said. “If you’re doing any kind of aerial, you should be at least 75 feet away from any person or building or anything that could pose a hazard.”
According to Phantom Fireworks, one of the nation’s top retailers of fireworks, there has been a 74.7 percent decrease in firework injuries per 100,000 pounds of consumer fireworks used in the United States from 1994 to 2021. This occurred even as the consumption of fireworks has increased by 265 percent.
The company recommends that a sober adult should be in charge of handling any and all fireworks, and for the pyrotechnics to be set off on a hard, flat surface. If fireworks are being set off over grass, a plywood board should be used as a platform.
In addition, the American Red Cross suggests keeping a supply of water nearby in case of fires, and for the person setting off the fireworks to wear some form of eye safety. Only one firework should be set off at a time, and “duds” should never be relit.
City regulations
Both selling and discharging fireworks are prohibited within the city of Meadville. While professional fireworks shows can be authorized by permit, city ordinances prohibit selling or setting off “any rocket, blank cartridge, pistol or other appliance for the use of blank cartridges, torpedoes, Roman candles, squibs, firecrackers, or other toy explosives or fireworks of any kind whatever.”
The city also regulates recreational fires, with prohibitions on what materials can be burned and what vessels can be used to contain fires. Open burning is prohibited and recreational bonfires require permits. Violations can result in fines. For fire-related questions, contact Meadville Central Fire Department at (814) 724-6200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.