HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz touted energy independence as a counter-measure to inflation and international security risks during Tuesday’s U.S. Senate debate while Democrat John Fetterman, working through symptoms caused by a near-fatal stroke, expressed support for an elevated federal minimum wage to ensure dignified living for all Americans.
The two are campaigning to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and potentially tip the balance of power in the upper chamber of Congress. Mail-in voting is already underway in Pennsylvania. Live in-person voting will be on Nov. 8.
In the first and only scheduled debate between the two, a fast-paced, 60-minute format didn’t allow either candidate to express much in the way of nuance on his position on abortion, inflation, student loan debt and public safety — as well as Fetterman’s own health.
The Fetterman campaign last week shared a note from the candidate’s doctor indicating that the Democrat continues to experience symptoms of auditory processing disorder that can disrupt one’s understanding of sounds including spoken words, but that’s he’s fit to fully serve public office.
Those symptoms were clear at times during the debate, as Fetterman’s responses were delayed, as expected, and his sentence structure was choppy. He was allowed to use closed-captioning to fully understand questions asked, as well as responses given by his opponent.
Asked if he would release full medical records about his stroke recovery, Fetterman declined.
“My doctors, the real doctors that I believe in, they all say I’m fit to serve,” he said.
While on the campaign trail, Oz has questioned Fetterman’s capacity to carry out the duties of the office. During the debate, however, the Republican avoided any critiques.
That certainly wasn’t the case on social media where critics attacked Fetterman’s capabilities atop his progressive positions. Others defended his performance and positions, saying it was courageous to take on such a challenge as his recovery continues.
Stroke rehabilitation specialist Dr. Sonia Sheth, who watched the debate, told The Associated Press that Fetterman is an inspiration to stroke survivors.
“In my opinion, he did very well,” Sheth, of Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in suburban Chicago, told the AP. “He had his stroke less than one year ago and will continue to recover over the next year. He had some errors in his responses, but overall he was able to formulate fluent, thoughtful answers.”
Tuesday’s debate, hosted by Nexstar Television, was broadcast live at the WHTM/abc27 studio in Harrisburg. Moderators were WHTM ABC27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester. Both candidates were given 60 seconds to answer questions, 15 to 30 seconds for follows and rebuttals and a 90 seconds for closing remarks.
The anchors deftly moved through questions on numerous topics, perhaps to the detriment of viewers seeking more detailed responses, and often pushed candidates to directly answer questions they were talking around.
Fetterman worked to frame Oz as dishonest and motivated to serve only the Republican Party agenda rather than all Pennsylvanians. He proposed pushing against corporate greed and price gouging while invigorating domestic manufacturing as a way to beat back inflation, and he restated his support for a $15 hourly federal minimum wage.
The Democrat defended abortion access, saying he’d work to codify protections into federal law that were lost when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Oz attempted to paint Fetterman as an “extreme” candidate with positions out of sync with average Pennsylvanians. He accused Fetterman of a willingness to allow abortions up to 38 weeks, which Fetterman denied. Abortion, Oz said, is a state issue and one the federal government shouldn’t be involved in. He reiterated that point when pressed by the moderators, but he didn’t directly say he’d vote against a recently proposed federal abortion ban.
To counter inflation, Oz said Pennsylvania must capitalize on its energy resources such as natural gas. He supports building out that industry including an export hub in Philadelphia to support foreign allies, a reference to Europe and Russia’s war with Ukraine. A strong energy sector also would cause market forces to push workers’ wages higher, he said.
“I believe that if we unleash the energy beneath our feet in Pennsylvania there’d be plenty of money to go around,” Oz said.
Asked about criticisms within the medical community about his television career and support of “unproven” or “dangerous” treatments, Oz defended his work and said patients should have the power to make their own decisions on health care.
Fetterman was confronted with a question about his stance on fracking for natural gas. Moderators pointed to a 2018 interview in which he was quoted as having said, “I don’t support fracking at all.” And, in October, his position changed to “I support fracking.”
Asked about the shift, Fetterman repeated several times, “I support fracking,” without expanding on the viewpoint expressed in the interview four years ago.
Oz worked to position Fetterman as weak on crime and immigration. On this summer’s gun control measure passed into law, Oz said there were “parts of that bill that I like a lot,” citing strengthened background checks. He didn’t say he’d have voted for it, though, saying he would rather have “tried to improve that bill” without expanding further.
Fetterman, as a former mayor of Braddock, said he has experience in leading a law enforcement agency that Oz can’t match. He spoke of his work to fight against gun violence. On immigration, Fetterman called the busing of immigrants to Democrat-led cities and states as a political stunt and said “comprehensive, bipartisan” solutions are necessary to address the issue.
Oz called immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border a “catastrophe,” one fueling addictions to fentanyl and fatal overdoses.
As to the presidential election in 2024, Oz said he’d support former President Donald Trump or any other candidate Republicans put forward. Fetterman expressed support for President Joe Biden’s reelection should he choose to run again.
Both candidates pledged to protect Social Security.
