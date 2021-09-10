WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A preliminary financial report on the 2021 Crawford County Fair shows the fair earned more than $125,000.
The report presented at Thursday night’s Crawford County Fair Board meeting showed income of $511,016.07 with $382,616.05 in expenses for a net income of $128,400.02.
“We’re better than I thought we were going to be,” Kathy Klink, the fair’s treasurer, said of the fair’s finances following the meeting at the fairgrounds.
This year’s income coupled with about $109,000 the fair has in savings currently gives it around $237,000 to put toward the 2022 fair.
However, Klink cautioned the board that the figure will go lower as at least another $50,000 in bills have yet to be paid — mainly for electrical work and veterinary care at this year’s fair. A final financial report on the 2021 fair isn’t expected until the Fair Board’s annual meeting in December.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a direct impact on the fair’s finances for the second year in a row.
Because of the pandemic, the fair didn’t have any major entertainment concerts this year — which are used to attract visitors and generate operating revenues. It didn’t have any amusement rides this year, either.
The fair board and the Crawford County Board of Commissioners agreed not to not have the $5 daily admission fee to this year’s fair in an effort to draw people to the fairgrounds. However, commissioners did give the fair $186,000 in COVID-19 relief funding, but that only offset about half of the fair’s admission fee income, Klink said.
“Usually our gate fees are about $355,000 (in income) each year,” Klink said. “The commissioners gave us $186,000 which was very generous.”
Fair Board President Dean Maynard said the board was pleased with this year’s fair.
“The fair wouldn’t have happened without you going above and beyond,” Maynard told the various volunteer department heads and workers in attendance. “You make it happen.”
Work is starting already to get ready for next year’s fair. The fair has more than $200,000 in initial expenses annually to get the fair ready to open each year
While he didn’t tell the Tribune he was disappointed with the fair’s financial situation, Maynard said “I thought we’d be $40,000 to $50,000 more to the good.”
For the 2022 fair, the board will have to take into consideration what the gate fee will be as well as what to do about amusement rides, Maynard said.
The board has three years remaining on its amusement ride contract with Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment at $130,000 each year. The fair’s contract with Powers & Thomas was suspended both in 2020 and this year by mutual agreement because of the pandemic.
