WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair Board will be seeking a new board member from the eastern portion of the county as well as filling an administrative position.
The board Thursday night accepted the resignation of William Good of Titusville, who has been serving as first vice president of the board.
“I’ve been retired 14 years and my life has changed,” Good told the Tribune when contacted following the meeting. Good was absent from Thursday’s meeting at the fairgrounds.
Good has been spending winter months in Florida and didn’t feel he should remain on the board.
“I was taught when you commit to something, you do it fully,” he said of the reason behind his resignation.
Good was reappointed to a five-year term in January 2020.
The Fair Board now will seek letters of interest and resumes from eastern Crawford County residents to fill the balance of the unexpired term which runs through 2024. The nine-member body is divided into three three regions — west, central and east — with three representatives from each region.
The eastern district covers the townships of Sparta, Rome, Oil Creek, Troy, Steuben, Athens, Bloomfield, Rockdale, Richmond and Randolph and the boroughs and city within the area.
Fair Board President Dean Maynard says those considering the position should send a letter of interest and resume by Sept. 17. The letter of interest and resume may be submitted either online at ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us or by mail to Crawford County Fair Board, Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Pa., 16335.
The board then will review resumes and interview candidates before making a nomination to Crawford County commissioners, who then make the formal appointment.
The board also accepted the resignation of Hannah Myers as the board’s part-time recording secretary. Myers began with the board as an intern in the spring of 2020. The board also will be accepting resumes for recording secretary, Maynard said.
