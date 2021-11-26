PINE TOWNSHIP, Mercer County — The Federal Aviation Administration will arrive in Mercer County today to investigate a Wednesday night plane crash that left one person dead and sent another to a burn unit at a Pittsburgh hospital.
Mercer County 911 said the crash happened at 5:46 p.m. on the property of Tri-County Industries, 159 TCI Park Drive.
Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said one person was dead at the scene and one person was flown to a burn center.
Libonati said the person who was taken to the burn center was talking before he left. He said his office can’t release names yet.
“We’re not releasing the name (of the deceased) until we verify the identity,” Libonati said. “We suspect that we know who it is, but we can’t verify until we talk to the other person.”
He said there were only two people on the plane. DNA analysis will also have to be conducted for specific identification.
Libonati said the crash site was about 200 yards into the woods, and emergency personnel had to traverse water to get to the airplane.
Several agencies were involved in the rescue including the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Environmental Protection, Civil Air Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police, Mercer County Department of Public Safety, and Pine Township, Springfield Township, Mercer East End and Grove City fire departments.
The Civil Air Patrol is guarding the site until the FAA can reach the scene this morning to investigate, said Frank Jannetti, Mercer County public safety director.
Jannetti said he does not have a lot of details on the crash, but said staff from the tower at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport tower called Mercer County 911 to let them know the plane was in trouble. They said it had lost engine function.
Libonati said he will most likely release the deceased man’s name by late this afternoon.
Melissa Klaric writes for The (Sharon) Herald, which, like The Meadville Tribune, is owned by Community Newspaper Holdings Inc.