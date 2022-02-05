Many Crawford County residents woke up Friday having to dig their way out of their driveways, as total snowfall from Thursday’s storm reached more than a foot in some parts of the county.
According to Jim Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Cleveland office, snowfall reports in Crawford County ranged from 8 to 14 inches over the course of the storm.
Sullivan said around an inch of snow fell on Wednesday ahead of the storm proper, with the storm adding between 4 to 8 inches on Thursday and 3 to 6 inches on Friday.
Exact totals for each area of Crawford County were not available on Friday. Sullivan said there was still snow accumulation on Friday, even though it was smaller than prior days, and the service had not been able to calculate exact totals at that time. He expected more detailed reports would be available over the weekend.
While certainly a lot of snow, Sullivan said the most recent storm’s snowfall likely wasn’t breaking any records.
“We’ll check any historical context once we have the final totals crunched, but I’m guessing it’s not going to be anything particularly historic for that part of Pennsylvania,” he said.
For comparison’s sake, the storm on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day dropped between 18 to 24 inches of snow.
No other storms are presently on the horizon, though Sullivan said the National Weather Service is predicting a dip in temperatures heading into mid-February.
“Little too early for specifics, but once again we’ll see temperatures below normal,” he said. “Probably not as consistently low as the past few weeks, but I’m sure we’ll have days where highs struggle to get above 20 and lows dip below zero.”
“Unfortunately, no signs of any big, warm patterns any time soon,” he said later.
Even without being record-breaking, the snowfall certainly caused no small amount of consternation for municipal crews trying to keep the roads clear.
John Shartle, road master for West Mead Township, said the snowplow crews were out clearing roads at around 3 a.m. Friday, continuing well into the afternoon.
“It was a tough one,” he said. “It really was. It was so much all at once and it started basically after 3 p.m. (Thursday) and it just never stopped.”
Shartle said the road crews were fortunate that area school districts opted to hold snow days on Friday, as the lack of school buses on the road helped lighten traffic patterns. PENNCREST, Conneaut and Crawford Central all opted to hold flexible instruction days, meaning students attended classes remotely from their homes.
Similar late hours were experienced by the Vernon Township road crews. Township Manager Robert Horvat said the workers were out plowing starting at 3 a.m. Friday, wrapping up 10 hours later at 1 p.m.
“There’s a lot still out there, but at this point I think we got the roads pretty well cleared up,” Horvat said.
Horvat said the crew had no major issues equipment-wise on Friday, a change from their experience during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day storm. The same could not be said for the West Mead road crew, who experienced equipment problems and two trucks getting stuck off the road.
While neither of the trucks was damaged, it contributed to lost time that could have been spent removing snow.
“When that happens in this type of weather, you just stop and wait for help,” Shartle said.
He asked residents to make sure when they’re removing snow from their driveway to place it on the far-end of where the driveway meets the road. That way, plow trucks will carry the snow away from the driveway, rather than pushing it back into it.
Shartle also gave a word of thanks to the residents for their consideration.
“I know it took us a little longer this time, but I just appreciate their patience and so does the rest of the road crew,” he said.
Neither Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative nor First Energy Corporation’s power outage maps reported any power failures in the Crawford County area by around 3:30 p.m. Friday.