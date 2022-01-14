Edinboro University student Marisa Wanker of Spartansburg has been awarded an Addison Gibson Foundation Educational Grant for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Wanker, whose parents are Edinboro alumni, is a junior nursing major and competitive powerlifter. Following graduation, she hopes to apply to Edinboro's graduate nursing program and to become a nurse practitioner.
"I plan to make a positive impact on my community through the provision of health care services," Wanker said. "I would like to eventually work at a rural health clinic that provides affordable care to community members in need, and even engage in community health nursing by teaching about wellness and health maintenance to eliminate as much preventable disease and injury as possible!"
In addition to being a full-time student, Wanker works two jobs to help fund her education.
"The Addison Gibson Scholarship has been extremely impactful," she said. "This scholarship means worrying a little less about how I will pay for this semester's tuition, books and the transportation costs of commuting."
Established in memory of Addison Gibson, an oil baron and Armstrong County native who passed away in 1936, the Pittsburgh-based Addison H. Gibson Foundation distributes funding annually to accredited colleges and universities in western Pennsylvania to be used for student scholarships.
To qualify for the funding, students must be residents of western Pennsylvania, be enrolled full-time at an eligible educational institution and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.