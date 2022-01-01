Editor’s note: During the final days of 2021, The Meadville Tribune featured people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers.
During a year when it often seemed like too much remained stagnant, the same as it was in 2020, a great deal has changed for Dr. Denise Johnson.
She left her position at Meadville Medical Center, where she had been chief medical officer since 2008, and moved to Harrisburg, among other things.
Also, she was named the state’s physician general.
But while Johnson occupies a new role in a new town and now serves all of Pennsylvania rather than the Meadville area, one key part of who she is has remained constant: She continues to make a difference.
In fact, Johnson’s COVID pandemic-fighting efforts at MMC and as physician general have led to her selection as the Tribune’s 2021 Difference Maker of the Year.
Johnson’s efforts since becoming the top-ranking medical adviser to the governor and secretary of health have taken her to every corner of the state as she helps to lead a staff she said was impressive in its qualifications and dedication.
The message that has motivated Johnson and that has driven that staff to work “around the clock, nonstop,” is clear and compelling.
“All of us want to go back to our lives before the pandemic, where we could go out freely and comfortably and not have to worry,” Johnson said in a phone interview a few days before she was set to return to Meadville for the Christmas weekend. “Vaccines are our best tool to do that.”
It’s a message that has remained constant and that Johnson says is making a difference despite vaccine resistance among some that has left the vaccination rate in her former home county at 45 percent, according to the latest data from Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state as a whole is faring much better: The Mayo Clinic’s vaccine tracker places Pennsylvania 15th overall with 78.2 percent of the population at least partially vaccinated.
“We certainly have seen an uptick in vaccinations for kids as well as adults,” Johnson said. “We still need to get more of the 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated.”
One key to increasing the vaccination rate that Johnson has focused on is education, particularly efforts aimed at potentially vaccine resistant pockets of the population through trusted grassroots organizations.
Johnson has certainly seen such resistance first-hand in Crawford County and in various parts of the state since becoming physician general. To those who question the safety and effectiveness of vaccinations, and who point to breakthrough infections and even deaths among the vaccinated, her response is two-pronged.
First of all, she noted, “Nothing is 100 percent.”
The vaccines were about 95 percent effective against the original strain of COVID-19; now they are working against more recent — and more easily spread — strains.
Secondly, the vaccines were designed to prevent severe illness, not to eliminate every single infection. Vaccines help the body fight off the virus, but they can’t prevent exposures.
“There’s not anything that will keep that virus from getting to you in the first place,” Johnson said. “It’s not like a forcefield that will keep the virus from getting anywhere close to you.”
The work to ensure that all communities have access to both vaccines and credible information regarding the medicine brought Johnson and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin to Pittsburgh in mid-December to address Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh.
It’s the kind of work that has characterized Johnson’s career throughout her nearly quarter century in Meadville, first as an obstetrician-gynecologist and then as chief medical officer at MMC.
“Before her appointment to physician general, I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Johnson through the department’s efforts to find alternative ways to increase access to high-quality care and improve the health of rural Pennsylvanians,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Through this collaborative effort, I saw her resilience and dedication to the community first hand. She has made such a positive impact with the people and communities she has worked with and served throughout her career.”
Johnson, a Guyanese immigrant, came to Meadville after completing medical school at Georgetown University and a residency at Vanderbilt University. Like Klinepeter, those who had a chance to see her in action even more closely for years in Meadville offered similar takes on her ability to make a difference.
It’s hard to underestimate Johnson’s difference-making efforts, according to Philip Pandolph, MMC’s chief executive officer, especially over the past two years.
“She always made it a priority to serve others through her work and in her personal life, Pandolph said. “This was never more evident than during the pandemic. Her commitment to our organization, medical staff and our community can only be described as heroic, as she worked tirelessly to serve our community in an exceptional way.”
For Val Waid, chief nurse executive at MMC, Johnson can be summed up in one word: “Brilliant.”
“Dr. Johnson exemplifies the concept of leadership. If Dr. Johnson believed you could do something, and you were not sure, she would give you that smile and say, ‘You can do this, right?’” Waid said. “Our community was blessed to keep company with the Johnsons for as many years as we did. The Commonwealth will shine a little brighter because of our friend’s brilliance.”
Like Waid, the person who succeeded Johnson as chief medical officer cited Johnson’s ability to lead by example in describing her as an influential mentor.
“I feel it is very safe to say she truly brings out the best in people,” Dr. Kevin Kraeling said.
While Johnson’s colleagues were happy to contribute messages regarding her contributions, Johnson herself emphasized a message of her own. In the present moment, she stressed, everyone can make a significant difference when it comes to helping their community.
“I would tell people if you want to get your life back, if you want to preserve your hospital,” she said, “and not have our health care workers stretched, vaccination is something you really can do.”
And there’s a good reason to get vaccinated and, if vaccinated, to get a booster shot when appropriate, according to Johnson.
“We know that it works,” she said.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.