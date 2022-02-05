Wayland Baptist Church of Meadville has called Rusty Dodds as its new pastor.
Since graduating from Maplewood High School in 1979, Dodds served four years in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic, and worked over nine years in the insurance and financial services industry.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Edinboro University and went on to attend the American Baptist Seminary of the West in Berkeley, California.
Since his coming to faith in Christ in 1986, Dodds has served six of those years as youth leader in two denominations, served as campground chaplain for eight years, worked in Christian radio for five years, and served as a pulpit supply minister since 1988.
He and his wife, Darla, own and operate a human services agency employing 60-plus people and serving hundreds of families each month.
Services are held Sundays at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 11603 S. Wayland Road.