ERIE — The dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest will be coming to the Bayfront Convention Center from April 15-17.
The indoor experience includes more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, as well as dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities, a play area for younger kids and other such features.
New for 2022 is an interactive experience called “The Quest,” in which attendees follow clues to “Quest Spot” signs and collect a price at the end. It’s included with general admission.
Dinosaurs and prehistoric animals featured at Jurassic Quest include Camarasaurus, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and the 50-foot-long Megalodon.
Tickets start at $19 and include a 100 percent money-back guarantee in case of cancellation or postponement. Entry is free for children under the age of 2. Tickets are for a timed arrival window and advance ticket purchase is recommended.
Tickets can be purchased at jurassicquest.com or on-site.