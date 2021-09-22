One year after the pandemic hobbled 4-H activities across the state, 25 Crawford County youths will head to the 2021 Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show, which takes place Thursday through Sunday at Grange Fair Park in Centre Hall.
For some, like 9-year-old Kylie Shuffstall, it will be their first trip to the state competition. Kylie joined 4-H last year but saw similar events canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
For others, like 18-year-old Mallory Schroeder of Meadville, it will be the final trip to the event as a competitor — a final chance to win a ribbon as state champion.
Days before departing, Kylie and her mother, Meghan Henry, were spending time where they can often be found: with Kylie’s horse Sir Lance-A-Lot. Henry, a leader with Buckles & Breeches 4-H, said the number of county kids headed to the state horse show was no accident. In fact, she added, it’s not unheard of for Crawford County 4-H members to finish in the top three positions for some events.
“There are some dedicated kids around here,” Henry said. “I don’t think they have any special, high-class ponies or anything, I think they just put the time in that it takes to do it.”
And when they’re in 4-H, they keep a record of how much time it takes. Schroeder, for instance, has spent more than 600 hours working with Chick, her 5-year-old Quarter Horse Paint, since the beginning of 2020 — not including time spent with her at shows.
Describing the moment she acquired Chick three years ago as “a turning point for me and her,” Schroeder said, “She is my best friend.”
It’s a connection that many involved with horses can relate to. For Henry, the connection started when she was in school, saving money to purchase her first horse — not just any money, either, but the $2 her father gave her for lunch each day. Perhaps in an effort to prevent her own daughter from skipping lunch at school, Kylie was given a pony on her first birthday.
“She was riding before she was walking,” Henry said.
For Schroeder and Chick, the connection likely had to do with the fact that Chick displays some of the same dedication and willingness to work hard that makes for a successful 4-H member. Horses, like people, each have their own personality, and Schroeder has encountered plenty of really good horses and plenty of really bad horses, she said, but very few like Chick.
“I have pretty high standards,” Schroeder explained, “and she is just the smartest little thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Chick’s smarts and the duo’s hours of training will be on display when they compete in the reining event at the state horse show this weekend. Reining, according to Schroeder, is all about riders transforming their horse’s athleticism into artistry.
The event takes place in the show arena, but in some respects it’s like an equine version of pairs figure skating. Riders decked out in sparkly costumes lead their mounts, with matching saddle pads, through an intricate series of small slow circles, large fast circles, changes of lead, spins and other movements, including the crowd favorite sliding stop.
“You don’t want to look out of control or under pressure,” Schroeder said.
After focusing on rodeo in 2019, it will be Schroeder’s first appearance in the event since she was reserve champion in 2018. She hopes to bring home another ribbon and she has a good idea who her primary competition will be: the Buckles & Breeches member — and fellow county resident — she finished behind at the district competition last weekend.
“We are a very competitive county,” Schroeder said.
Competitive enough that Crawford County 4-H usually sends about 30 kids to the state horse show, according to Katie Gajdowski, a 4-H assistant with the Penn State Extension office in Meadville.
Both Henry and Schroeder reported significant declines in overall 4-H participation this year that they associated with the pandemic. Even so, according to Gajdowski, nearly as many county members as usual will attend the state horse show.
The slight decline in numbers isn’t the only difference this year.
“The State Show is not being held in Harrisburg this year due to conflicts with the Farm Show Complex,” Gajdowski said in an email.
Large-scale events, like the All-American Dairy Dairy Show that concludes today, have only recently returned to the Farm Show Complex. In July, state officials announced the stockpile of personal protective equipment being stored at the complex during the pandemic would be moved to warehouse space elsewhere, with large events starting back up this month.
The Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show, however, is not among the events returning to the complex. Instead, it heads about 80 miles northwest to Grange Fair Park in Centre County, where the year-round Equine Center offers an indoor arena, a covered arena, two outdoor arenas and numerous other amenities.
