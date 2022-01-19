The Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) pool will remain closed indefinitely due to roof damage that occurred early in the snowstorm that battered the city Monday.
“Until we can get somebody to tell us it’s safe to continue operations, we’re not going to risk anybody getting hurt or something happening to that roof,” Aquatics Director Bill Pendergraft said Tuesday.
It was not yet clear how serious that damage was and how extensive the repairs would be, according to Pendergraft.
“That’s what we’re looking at,” he said.
The extent of the damage to the George J. Barco Aquatic Center roof had spread to all five panels of the roof since Monday, Executive Director Aaron Rekich said late Tuesday afternoon.
Rekich said that calls had been placed to several engineering firms to evaluate the damage. In addition, the lawyer representing the authority that oversees the complex was investigating whether a formal bid process would be required for roof work given the unexpected nature of the roof damage and an insurance claims adjuster will soon evaluate the damage.
“We want to get it done as fast as possible,” Rekich said. “We will be back open as soon as we can.”
But it’s too early to tell when that will be, he added.
The damage first spotted early Monday affected the exterior layer of the two-layer roof. The exterior layer tore away from three consecutive supports near the middle of the building. The torn sections extended from near the base of the roof to near the apex of the rounded quonset-style structure and revealed the interior layer of the roof and several supports between the two layers.
Snow and meltwater reached into the recently renovated men’s locker rooms late Monday following the damage, according to Duane Koller, chair of the authority that oversees the complex.
Rekich, who has worked at the MARC since 2018, was unsure of the roof’s age.
The first tear was noticeable by the time Pendergraft arrived a little before 7 a.m.
“Then it just kept getting progressively worse,” he said, adding that the culprit appeared to be the weight of the snow resting on the roof.
The air temperature inside the pool building was slightly under 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon, according to Pendergraft, slightly below the normal range in the mid- to high-70s.
Both Pendergraft, whose first day on the job came Jan. 3, and Rekich have recently described a roof replacement project as the next major undertaking for the facility.
