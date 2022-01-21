The troopers who shot a 22-year-old man at his Saegertown-area home while serving an arrest warrant will
not face charges in the incident, Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday.
Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo found that the troopers were justified in their use of force, according to the state police press release.
While the shooting was determined to be justified, DiGiacomo told the Tribune that the investigation remains open. She declined to comment further, citing the open nature of the investigation.
Justin Michael Burlingham was shot Dec. 26 at approximately 7:15 p.m. when police arrived at his Hayfield Township residence in the 18,000 block of Birch Drive. The officers were there to serve a warrant for charges related to an alleged domestic incident at the same location the previous day.
Troopers arriving at the residence encountered Burlingham armed with a gun, according to earlier police statements on the incident.
The statement released Tuesday stated that Burlingham brandished his weapon “in the direction of a trooper.” Troopers then discharged their firearms, striking him. Burlingham “sustained injuries,” according to the statement.
After Burlingham was shot, troopers rendered first aid, according to previous police statements, and he was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie.
DiGiacomo declined to comment on how many troopers were involved in the incident, how many fired their weapons, how many shots were fired and the precise nature of Burlingham’s injuries.
“The remaining investigation hasn’t been totally completed,” she said in declining to comment.
“Fortunately,” she added with regard to Burlingham, “he’s recovering.”
The state police press release stated that DiGiacomo relied on “police reports, witness statements, audio and video recordings and photographs” in determining that the shooting was justified.
Burlingham was committed to Crawford County jail Dec. 29 and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino the same day. He faces six misdemeanor charges stemming from the Dec. 25 incident: two counts of terrorist threats, two counts of simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering a child. He also faces two summary counts of harassment.
Burlingham has not been charged in the Dec. 26 incident in which he was shot.
Burlingham remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $35,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 11 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.