CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — Cussewago Township is seeking applicants for a zoning officer and township auditor.

The zoning officer position is part time, with flexible hours. The applicant does not need to be a township resident.

The township auditor position is paid per diem, and the applicant must be a registered voter in the township.

Letters of interest and resumés should be sent to Cussewago Township, 23748 N. Mosiertown Road, Saegertown, PA 16433, or by email at cussewagotwp@hotmail.com, by April 8 at noon.

More information: Call (814) 763-3322.

