There are cross country skiing events scheduled for Pymatuning State Park and MK Goddard State Park next month.
At Pymatuning State Park, an event will take place Feb. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The park naturalist will lead an evening cross-country ski program. Those attending will traverse an illuminated trail approximately 4 miles in length over flat terrain.
Participants should dress for the weather and bring a headlamp. Some cross-country skiing experience is recommended. The park has some limited-sized equipment to borrow. Bring your own equipment if you have it.
Registration is required. Meeting location will be provided to all registered participants. If there is not sufficient snow, there will be a hike instead.
A full moon cross country ski will take place at MK Goddard State Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16.
The park naturalist will lead a 4-mile trip that will be about 4 miles in length over relatively flat terrain.
Participants should dress for the weather and bring a headlamp. Some cross-country skiing experience is recommended. The park has some limited-sized equipment to borrow. Bring your own equipment if you have it.
• More information or to register for either program: Contact Emily Borcz at eborcz@pa.gov or (724) 932-3142, Ext. 106.