For many elementary school students, the bus ride to and from school is usually not the most exciting part of the day.
However, one bus at Neason Hill Elementary School in West Mead Township is proving to be an exception to the rule.
Driver Angela Urey has taken up the practice of adorning the inside of her bus with various seasonal decorations, including many made by the same students she transports. While Urey has hung up such adornments since she started driving for Hubbard Bus Services Inc., she took it a step further during the past Christmas, and her students seemed to return the favor.
“The kids, they really seemed to run with it,” Urey said.
The bus is currently decorated for Valentine’s Day, with plenty of hearts and other holiday-appropriate trinkets. Urey’s students have started submitting their own pieces to go along with it, transforming the inside of the vehicle into a collage of pink and red arts and crafts project.
“The roof is all filled with their artwork,” Urey said. “There’s a lot of hearts, there’s heart banners.”
Putting up the decorations is a long process. Urey puts the time in here or there over the course of weeks to get the bus up to the colorful and festive state it is in close to a holiday.
Of course, being responsible for the safety of the students, Urey makes sure to fit within guidelines and regulations for her decorations. The emergency exit remains visible and easily accessed.
But for Urey, seeing how positively the kids react when getting onto the bus makes all the work worth it.
“Oh, they feel like superstars,” she said. “They absolutely love their artwork up there.”
The effort Urey puts into the decorations has not gone unnoticed by other employees. Lauren Steinbeck, a second-grade teacher at the school, said she first took notice of what Urey had done after some of her students kept asking if they could make something for the bus.
After school one day, Steinbeck took a look inside Urey’s bus and was surprised by what she saw.
“Their student artwork is everywhere,” she said.
The decorations have generated a lot of excitement among Steinbeck’s students, but the benefits go beyond that. Steinbeck said when students are young, a ride on the bus can be a very unfamiliar situation which some of the kids might find scary or intimidating.
By turning those rides into something bright and colorful, Urey is helping the students get positive about the school day.
“It’s starting and ending their day in a great way,” Steinbeck said.
Ironically, Urey initially was doubtful about becoming a bus driver. Holding a master’s degree in counseling, she had been working in a field unrelated to her education in order to ease stress after the birth of her son.
One day, a friend who had become a bus driver suggested Urey look into the profession. Her first reaction was less than enthusiastic.
“There was no way I could move a bus,” Urey said. “I’m gonna wreck it.”
However, she gave the training a try and ended up falling in love with it. Today, bus driving has turned into something of a dream job for Urey, and she described the kids she transports as being like family.
“I’m just passionate about it,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like work to me.”
As to future decorations, Urey has her eye on a St. Patrick’s Day theme next, sure to involve shamrocks, pots of gold and rainbows leading to them.