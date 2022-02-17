Roads have started to flood in Crawford County.
PennDOT announced Thursday night that Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) is closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township.
Crawford County Emergency Preparedness said Rogers Ferry Road is closed between Columbia Street and Dunham Road in the City of Meadville.
Also, PennDOT has high water signs at:
- Beaver Center Road
- Shadeland Road
- SR 1022-Buells Corners
- SR 173- 1 mile South of SR 27
- 408 Townville-Mercer Road
- 99 at Erie County Line
- SR 1014 Johnstown Road
- SR 1016 Miller Station Rd.-just off of SR 6
- SR 4018 Rundletown
- 1041 Britton Run Road from 1022 to White Rd.
- SR 322 at Clark Road in Meadville
The French Creek water level at Mercer Street was at 11.1 feet as of 8:15 p.m.
When the water level reaches 11 feet it is considered an action stage. Flood level is at 14 feet.
At 13 feet, the National Weather Service says flooding begins at Wilson Chute as well as Race Street