Three county high schools will compete at the Crawford County Envirothon on April 27 at Stainbrook Park in Meadville.
A total of 40 students from grades nine through 12 in teams of five will answer questions on nature and conservation across five test stations — aquatics, current issue, forestry, soils and wildlife.
There will be eight teams from each school — Conneaut Area Senior High, Saegertown High School and Titusville High School.
Prizes will be awarded, and winning teams will go on to the Pennsylvania State Envirothon at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg on May 25.
The Envirothon is a product of Pennsylvania’s conservation districts. They are assisted by professionals from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Penn State Cooperative Extension, Pennsylvania Sea Grant, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.