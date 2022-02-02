The Crawford County Democratic Committee meets Thursday at 6 p.m. at its headquarters, 926 Diamond Park, Meadville.
Because of the recent COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be held both in-person and via Zoom.
Those attending in-person are asked to wear their mask regardless of vaccination status.
Those interested in attending via Zoom and who have not received the link are asked to email info@crawfordcountydemocrats.com.
• More information: Visit crawfordcountydemocrats.com or email info@crawfordcountydemocrats.com.