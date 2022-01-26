MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
The Crawford County Conservation District’s “Evergreen Tea Party” has been rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Environmental Educator Kathy Uglow and DCNR Bureau of Forestry Service Forester Mark Lewis will lead the program, which takes place at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1.
Those attending will be able to try some teas made from four different evergreen tree needles. “Flights” of tea will be served. Teas include white pine, red pine, spruce and hemlock. Participants will be able choose their favorite teas and collect needles to take home to make their own tea.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration and follow COVID protocol.
More information or to register: Call Uglow at (814) 763-5269.
Event information is also available at www.crawfordconservation.org and on the district’s Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.