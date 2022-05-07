Community service was the name of the game for Crawford Christian Academy students on Friday, as students across all grade levels took part in the school’s annual Servathon.
Serving as both a fundraiser and field trip for the kids, students from kindergarten through 12th grade visited various community organizations in Crawford and Erie counties, lending their assistance and aid. Meanwhile, the pre-kindergarten students used the opportunity to help do clean up at the academy building.
“I think it’s eye-opening because sometimes you can think it’s all about you in life,” said Aaron Hoegerl, a 10th-grade student with the academy. “But, sometimes, it’s just nice to help someone and glorify God.”
The 10th-grade class helped out at Center for Family Services, both at the organization’s thrift store and at their food bank. The students helped move boxes, sort toys and washed windows as part of their service.
Ellen Byham, development director at the academy, said the service day helps instill a “biblical worldview of serving others” in the kids, and teaches them “what it means to be like Jesus.”
In addition, the event is used to raise money for the academy’s legacy and scholarship funds. The school and students ask businesses to sponsor their efforts. Some sponsors this year included Warren Funeral Home, QRS Construction and Petal Patch.
As of Friday morning, the event raised $35,547 out of a $50,000 goal, according to Byham. While the Servathon is a one-day event, the school is accepting sponsorships until May 14.
However, the importance of the event is not on the money, academy Administrator Scott McCurdy said.
“It’s not really about the school,” McCurdy said. “This is about in-person, hands-on experience doing exactly what God asks us, which is serve others.”
However, the organizations are happy to receive the help. Take the Meadville Community Soup Kitchen, for example, where sixth-grade students, parents and a teacher ran the kitchen for the whole day with the help of only two soup kitchen workers.
“They’re enthusiastic, willing to work,” said Beverly Nutter, the soup kitchen coordinator. “It’s a joy to have them.”
Lucinda Rieck, the sixth-grade teacher, said the kids had been looking forward to the Servathon.
“They love it,” Rieck said. “They love just getting out.”
Owen Lewis, one of the sixth-grade students, said he really enjoys the chance to meet new people through the Servathon.
“It’s really fun,” Lewis said. “It’s a really good experience to learn how to serve people and worship God.”
Lewis said he most enjoyed cutting slices of pie as part of his service at the soup kitchen. The kids there did everything from preparing food to handing it out to visitors to the kitchen, to even cleaning up afterwards.
At the Meadville Salvation Army, the seventh-grade class were hard at work helping sort and organize donated items, clean up around the place and helping out in any way they could.
“Helping others helps yourself,” student Judah Miles said of the experience.
Ron Brown, the seventh-grade teacher, said he was very proud of the effort the kids put into their service.
“It teaches them to take care of other people and not themselves,” Brown said of the value of Servathon. “Kids tend to be self-centered, but they shouldn’t be self-centered.”
Besides the aforementioned service areas, the other places where Crawford Christian Academy students served at during the event were: Wesbury Retirement Communities (kindergarten); Zoom show for Crawford County Care Center residents (first and second grades); Juniper Village (third grade); Camp Judson in North Springfield, Erie County (fourth and fifth grades); Pregnancy Center of Meadville (eighth grade); Edinboro Camp (ninth grade); Women’s Services (11th grade); and Common Grounds in Saegertown (12th grade).