VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Vernon Township Zoning Hearing Board will hold a public hearing on Wednesday to determine whether Crawford Christian Academy can open a school at the former Laurel Technical Institute.
The hearing was announced last Friday and will take place at 9 a.m. at the Vernon Township Municipal Building. According to a legal notice, Crawford Christian Academy is planning to operate a “Pre-K through 12th grade non-profit private school” at the property, which is located at 11618 Cotton Road.
The reason for the hearing is because the proposed use is not listed under township laws as a permitted, conditional or special exception use.
Scott McCurdy, administrator of the academy, said he would speak with The Meadville Tribune following the hearing for more details. On its website, the school said it would move to a new location over the next several months, first starting as a “multi-site concept” before performing a full move.
The local Laurel Technical Institute closed at the end of its fall 2022 semester. While announcing the closure and cessation of enrolling new students, the school cited economic burdens from the COVID-19 pandemic, structural changes across higher education, budget deficits and the location’s declining enrollment as reasons for the closure.
Interested participants may view documents pertaining to the academy’s request at the Vernon Township Municipal Building, McMath Avenue, during normal business hours.
