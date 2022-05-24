OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A pickup truck crashed into an electric pole on Route 8 on Monday, knocking out power for multiple buildings and closing a section of the road.
According to Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Eric Nikolaison, the crash occurred while the female driver was traveling south on the road. Nikolaison did not have further details on the identity of the driver, except to say she was uninjured as far as he was aware.
“My understanding is that the vehicle was traveling south on Route 8 and lost control, struck a pole and ended up in a yard,” he said.
The crash happened at the corner of Route 8 and Bog Hollow Road. According to Crawford County Department of Public Safety, the call came in at around 7:56 a.m.
Firefighters from Hydetown, Centerville and Oil Creek Township departments responded to the scene, as did Pennsylvania State Police at Corry, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and electrical workers from Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative (REC).
PennDOT announced a closure of a section of Route 8 just before 10 a.m. The closed section stretched from the intersection with Bog Hollow Road to the intersection with Old Route 8. The road was reopened by 1:30 p.m., and Hydetown firefighters were back in service by 1:34 p.m.
Amy Wellington, director of communications with Northwestern REC, said 56 of its members lost power as the pole was repaired. She said the crash had brought down several wires, requiring the removal of the old pole, installation of a new one, and repairing and reattaching the lines to the new pole.
Police did not release further details on the crash by deadline Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.