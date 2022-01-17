COVID-19 vaccination is available by preregistered appointment only through Meadville Medical Center's two affiliated hospitals — Meadville Medical Center and Titusville Area Hospital.
Both Meadville and Titusville hospitals offer initial, second and booster vaccination shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
As of Sunday, Titusville had multiple pre-registration vaccination appointments available at selected times for both Wednesday and Jan. 26. Preregistration for an appointment may be made online at titusvillehospital.org.
Meadville Medical Center's next vaccine distribution clinic is Feb. 18. Preregistration for the Feb. 18 clinic begins today online at mmchs.org.