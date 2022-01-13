Paula DiGiacomo doesn’t consider herself a history maker, even though she is the first woman to hold the position of Crawford County district attorney.
The veteran prosecutor was sworn in on Dec. 30, succeeding Francis Schultz, who was sworn in as a judge of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas that day after having been elected as a judge in November 2021.
She's serving out the balance of his term, which expires at the end of 2023.
DiGiacomo joined the Crawford County District Attorney's Office in May 1994 as an assistant DA under then-DA John Dawson. At that time, she was only the second woman to be an assistant DA in the county’s history.
She was named first assistant DA in 1996 by then-DA Mark Waitlevertch, who was elected after Dawson chose not to run in 1995. She remained first assistant DA under Schultz, who first was elected in 1999.
"I’ve always felt blessed that I was part of this office — whether as an assistant DA, first assistant DA or now as district attorney," said DiGiacomo, 53. "I’ve always felt for some reason God gave me these talents. I’m very fortunate to be here."
A native of upstate New York’s Hudson Valley area, DiGiacomo earned bachelor’s degrees in both economics and philosophy along with a minor in French at Fordham University.
A 1993 graduate of Duquesne University’s Law School, she was admitted to practice law both in Pennsylvania and New York in December 1993. She worked briefly at the Pittsburgh law firm of Wayman, Irvin and McAuley before joining the Crawford County DA’s Office in 1994.
DiGiacomo has handled a variety criminal cases, including most of the county’s child sexual abuse cases.
Her biggest achievement "is not one particular case, but all the cases I’ve been involved with — where there’s sexual assault, physical assault — and have seen justice done," she said.
"As a prosecutor, our duty is to seek justice. That means not just for society or the victims in the case, but that’s for the defendants, too," she continued. "I take that seriously — to make sure the defendant’s rights are being protected, too. And, that they’re treated fairly under the law."
As district attorney, DiGiacomo knows as she’s a role model for young women and girls, but said she doesn’t feel any pressure.
"I do think a lot of women and girls need to know that if they work hard and are dedicated to whatever they want to do in life, they can be successful," she said.
While first assistant DA, DiGiacomo handled DA office administrative duties along with Schultz, who gave her discretion in handling cases they way the both believed were appropriate.
DiGiacomo’s dedication and work ethic has earned her respect from area attorneys — both in and out of the DA’s office.
"I always took it that Paula didn’t see herself as a female prosecutor, she sees herself as a prosecutor that happens to be female," Schultz said of his successor.
"Paula is very capable. She never loses her cool," he said. "She approaches the job in a professional manner and doesn’t let her emotions dictate her decision making."
Dawson, who hired DiGiacomo when he was district attorney, said he was impressed by her intelligence and quick ability to articulate a point.
"Early on she demonstrated an ability to get to the heart of the issue and to recognize what was superfluous and what was critical to the determinations that needed to be made in a court of law," he said. "She impressed me as being devoted to the rule of law and to doing the right thing."
DiGiacomo’s role as first assistant DA also brings an administrative knowledge that is invaluable, Dawson added.
Wes Rowden, a former private defense attorney and the now county’s public defender, worked as an assistant DA with DiGiacomo early on in their careers.
"She’s always been a tough prosecutor tempered with a sense of fairness," he said. "As a defense attorney I think her best attribute is she’s always approachable. She’s always willing to listen to your side of the story. She may not agree with it, but she’ll give you a chance to explain it."
Other area attorneys also have high praise for the new district attorney.
Ed Hatheway, a defense attorney, said DiGiacomo is thoroughly prepared with the personality traits a person wants in a prosecutor.
"She has been a passionate advocate for victims in cases that have prosecutorial merit," he said. "Conversely, she has a keen sense in deciding early on if the case lacks prosecutorial merit — thereby not subjecting a person to prosecution if the case does not warrant it."
Jeff Millin, another defense attorney, said DiGiacomo is a hard worker who "has been a tough fighter and strong advocate for the people of Crawford County."
He said she will continue "the well-earned reputation that the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office has earned."
"Paula DiGiacomo has a strong moral compass which will continue to serve her well as district attorney," said Gary Alizzeo, another area attorney.
DiGiacomo sees her move as a seamless transition due to the entire staff.
"I'm blessed to have a great staff — with Craig Howe as first assistant and Andrew Natalo and Courtney Helbling" as assistant DAs, she said.
DiGiacomo also is working to fill two attorney vacancies created with Schultz's election and J.P. Kulzer III leaving an assistant DA position in 2021 to take a similar post in his home county of Butler.
"The support staff is the heart and soul of this office," DiGiacomo said of Aine Brunot, Sheryl Floch, Heidi Hunter and Brittany Evans. Two additional open support staff positions are expected to be filed this month by Brigitte Beauchat and Elyse Ferraro.
DiGiacomo plans to run for a full four-year term as district attorney in 2023, when the office is up for election, "but it's in the hands of the citizenry.
"Assuming that the citizens of Crawford County would like to see me continue as their district attorney, I'll be blessed to be able to do that," she said.
She and her husband, Richard, also an attorney, are the parents of two children.
"We just love this community and chose to make it our home," she said.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.