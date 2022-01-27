It is no secret Crawford County has felt the wrath of winter as of late.
Ever since a Martin Luther King Jr. Day snowstorm dropped more than 10 inches of snow in the county, residents have dealt with frequent snowfall and low temperatures. According to Tom Atkins, a meteorologist with Erie’s WJET-TV, Meadville saw 5.5 inches of snowfall over the past three days, while temperatures since last Friday never got higher than 24 degrees Fahrenheit and lows dropped to just 1 degree.
Comparatively, Atkins said the average temperature for this time of year should see highs of 32 degrees and lows of 18 degrees.
“There you got six days, almost a week, of well-below-average temperatures,” he said.
However, barring a cold snap expected to hit tonight, experts think the county may also be past the worst of the winter. No major snowstorms appear on the horizon, and temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s sometime this weekend or next week.
“I would go as far to say this is probably the coldest stretch of the winter,” said Craig Flint, another meteorologist with WJET-TV.
The cause of the recent bout of snow and cold, Flint explained, was cold winds blowing down from Canada in what he referred to as an Alberta clipper.
These winds bring cold air from up north into the area and over the relatively unfrozen waters of Lake Erie, causing lake effect snow as well as lowering temperatures.
“It’s just a very active northern jet stream,” Flint said.
Those cold winds, however, appear to be easing off. Flint said temperatures should begin rising late this weekend and stay high up through at least Wednesday. Flint said there is even a chance temperatures could go above the 40s, though cautioned to “not get carried away just yet.”
There is one more bout of especially frigid temperatures expected. Cold air was expected to blow through the area Wednesday night and into this morning, and while it is not expected to amount to much snowfall, it will be very chilly.
“There are wind chill advisories in effect,” Flint said. “We’re going to be talking low temperatures in the single digits and below zero.”
Indeed, the City of Titusville even issued a wind chill advisory which went into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will last until 11 a.m. today. The advisory warned of wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero, potentially resulting in hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken.
In terms of snowfall, Crawford County is actually in line with averages for January in a typical year, even though most of that snowfall happened later in the month. Flint said after the MLK Day storm, there was “nickel and diming” of snowfall to make up for the lack of flakes earlier in the month.
“Sometimes all it takes to get you back to average is one big storm,” he said.
There is a snowfall expected to move up the eastern coast of the United States starting today. However, Flint said the storm is remaining to the east and isn’t expected to reach over into Crawford County.
Snowy days and occasional cold snaps may still occur, but the meteorologists expect those to not last as long or be as sustained as they were over the past two weeks. However, northwestern Pennsylvania weather has had surprises in previous years.
“We all know how March is around here,” Atkins warned.
While the storms and snow have been problematic for the travels of many, they have meant big business for local snowplowing companies. Local businesses Mike’s Mowing & Snow Plowing and Klein Lawn Care & Snow Plowing both reported being very busy over the past two weeks thanks to the snowfall.
“Oh my, I suppose extremely busy,” Jeremy Klein, owner of the latter business, said when asked how the last two weeks have gone. Mike White, owner of the former business, described the weeks as “super busy.”
Klein said his business wasn’t as active before the MLK Day storm, but since then he’s had trucks out on the road every day.
While the snowfall has been good for the plowers, they are not immune to the challenges that came with the cold.
“We had some difficulties with all that wet, heavy snow and the temperatures going above and below freezing,” Klein said. “It’s definitely hard on the equipment. It’s been plenty cold.”
Klein asked that residents be “patient and courteous” with each other while out on the road as snow build-up remains a factor.